Lawyer says woman charged in Lakeland shooting that killed rapper was acting in defense

A shooting early Saturday in the parking lot of Jade Fox Lounge on Lakeland Highlands Road killed Lakeland rapper Raheem "350heem" Bacon and wounded Regina Orr, 48. The only person arrested so far in the incident, Jamilah Johnson, 23, is Orr's daughter. Johnson was originally charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, but her lawyer says she has no felony convictions and video evidence will show she was acting in defense.

LAKELAND ― Lakeland police wrongly identified a 23-year-old woman as a convicted felon in order to make an arrest the same night a Lakeland rapper was shot and killed, according to her lawyer, Jeff Holmes.

Jamilah Johnson, 23, of Winter Haven was arrested Saturday after a shooting outside Jade Fox Lounge that resulted in the death of Raheem "350Heem" Bacon and critical injuries to a 48-year-old woman. Johnson was initially charged with one felony-count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

At Johnson's first appearance in Bartow court Tuesday morning, she was charged with an additional felony count of aggravated battery of another using a deadly weapon. She is being held in Polk County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond.

Holmes said the new charge came about because law enforcement knows his client is not a convicted felon.

Holmes said video evidence shot by Johnson's sister was turned over to Lakeland Police Department on Tuesday. He said it will show Johnson's actions were in defense of an other — her mother, Regina Orr — whom he identified as the woman shot outside the lounge.

He did not immediately provide a copy of the video to The Ledger.

Officer Stephanie Kerr, part of LPD's public information team, confirmed late Tuesday afternoon that a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon was added but did not give a reason, nor did she address the original charge of possession of a firearm by a felon. She would not comment on whether a video was received Tuesday.

"There's a lot more to this case than meets the eye," he said. "This case is just the beginning of what we all knew would happen when the wonderful Legislature came up with the conceal carry law. Everyone has a gun now, this is just the beginning of what is happening."

Holmes said he previously represented Johnson in 2021 when she faced a felony charge of carrying a concealed firearm. The case was settled by a plea agreement to a lesser misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon and sentenced to 12 months' probation, online documents from Polk County Clerk of Courts show.

Johnson was at Jade Fox Lounge, 3010 Lakeland Highlands Road, on Friday with her mother and sister enjoying a night out. A fight broke out in the parking lot of the lounge early Saturday morning.

"There's video evidence that shows other people there had guns," Holmes said.

The firearm officers recovered at the scene of the shooting was reported stolen in 2015, according to Lakeland police. Holmes said that's roughly eight years ago and he estimated "half the guns on the street have been stolen."

Holmes said there's a photo that shows Johnson touching the back of Bacon's shirt with a gun in her hand that serves as the basis for the aggravated battery charge. He said he's "never seen that" but said the video will more clearly illustrate what really took place.

"There may be people with a video that will show other parties may be culpable," the attorney said. "They want the initial allegations to come to fruition."

Holmes said given time, the totality evidence will show Johnson came to the defense of her mother, which he said is permitted under Florida law.

"My client didn't shoot her own mother, but we think we know who shot her mother," he said.

