Lawyer says Youngwood murder suspect is not a killer

Jan. 17—The lawyer for a man charged with the robbery and fatal stabbing of a man in his Youngwood home more than five years ago told a Westmoreland County jury Tuesday that his client is not a killer.

Defense attorney Ken Noga said Michael J. Covington Jr. of Youngwood, now 25, was an unwilling participant on Nov. 10, 2017, when he stormed into the home of Matthew Genard, 50, with two other men to steal money from the victim.

Prosecutors allege Covington stabbed Genard 22 times in the back during the attack and the men stole $1,100 in cash, clothing, marijuana, cocaine and a cellphone.

In his opening statement to the jury, Noga described Covington as desperate young man led astray by his older friends and as someone who didn't want to kill Genard.

"He told the Pennsylvania State Police he couldn't kill him and in the course of the stabbing he snapped to. That's when another individual stripped him of that knife and did what he could not," Noga said. "At the time of the crime, Michael Covington was 20. He had no possessions other than the clothes he was wearing. He was arrested a week later still wearing clothes with Matthew Genard's blood."

Noga told jurors they will convict Covington of a crime but suggested it will be for a lesser offense than the murder counts he faces.

Prosecutors claim Covington and his colleagues set out on a plan to steal money from Genard and told jurors that evidence will prove he is guilty of both first-­degree and second-degree murder. Those offenses carry mandatory life prison terms. Covington also is charged with counts of robbery and conspiracy.

Assistant District Attorney Pete Caravello said Covington confessed to his involvement in the killing during interviews with police a week after Genard's body was discovered.

"In his own words, he explained his plan to rob Matthew Genard and said he was doing it for the money," Caravello said.

Covington's case was scheduled for trial in 2020 but was delayed during the pandemic and because of changes in his representation.

Christopher David, 45, of Youngwood — the man prosecutors said was the ringleader of the group — pleaded guilty in 2020 to third-degree murder, robbery and conspiracy. He was sentenced to 35 to 70 years in prison.

Jason Sullenberger, 45, of Youngwood pleaded guilty to the same offenses. He was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison.

Police also charged Linda Kay Quidetto, 43, of Sharon with criminal homicide, robbery and conspiracy in connection with claims she received a portion of the drugs and money stolen from Genard. Quidetto died in 2020 by suicide in the county jail.

Testimony before Common Pleas Judge Christopher Feliciani will continue Wednesday.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .