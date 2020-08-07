The Broward State Attorney’s Office is dropping the armed robbery case against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar, but will prosecute New York Giants cornerback Deandre Baker.

Prosecutors made the announcement Friday, nearly three months after Dunbar and Baker, both South Florida natives, were arrested on suspicion they stole jewelry and money from people, at gunpoint, at a house party.

Police initially said Dunbar was seen helping Baker, although victims conflicted on whether he was armed.

“We’re absolutely delighted that the Broward State Attorney’s Office came to the same conclusion we did: that Quinton Dunbar should never have been arrested,” Rier said. “We wish Mr. Dunbar the best of luck.”

The football players have been free on bond since their arrest in May as Broward prosecutors decided whether to file formal charges.

The Broward State Attorney’s Office said in a press release on Friday that Baker, 22, is being formally charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm. Dunbar, 28, won’t face charge “due to insufficient evidence.”

The high-profile case took another twist earlier last month when court and police documents revealed that four victims were paid $55,000 two days after the incident, allegedly at the downtown Miami office of Dunbar’s then-attorney, Michael Grieco. Law enforcement began an investigation into whether the alleged payoffs, orchestrated by a man named Dominic “Coach” Johnson, amount to witness tampering.