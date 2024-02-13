Lawyer for Secretary of U.S. Senate testifies as fake elector preliminary exams resume

LANSING — Preliminary examinations resumed Tuesday for six of the Michigan Republicans charged with election-related felonies, as government prosecutors continued to call witnesses to testify on the documents used in attempt to falsely transmit Michigan's electoral votes to former President Donald Trump in 2020.

Preliminary examinations for the group began in December. Following the conclusion of the hearings, Ingham County 54A District Judge Kristen Simmons will determine if there is enough evidence to send the group to a jury trial.

A pair of witnesses testified Tuesday on the process of preparing slates of electoral votes for Congress to certify after a presidential election. Daniel Schwager, who was general counsel to the Secretary of the U.S. Senate at the time after the 2020 election, outlined how the Secretary's office works with states to ensure the correct slate of electoral votes is transmitted in time.

In 2020, those facing charges signed documents attempting to give the state's electoral votes to the former president instead of Biden. That slate was eventually transmitted to Congress and the National Archives as if Trump had won Michigan, when in fact he had lost. The state's electoral votes were awarded to Biden. The group had also attempted to gain entry into the Michigan Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, when Democratic electors cast votes for President Joe Biden, but were denied entry by Michigan State Police.

Schwager said at the time, the Secretary's office had received multiple documents purporting to be legitimate slates of electoral votes from multiple states, including Michigan and other closely contested states where the Trump campaign had contested election results. But without official markings like the state seal and the signed certificate of ascertainment, the Secretary's office ultimately didn't prepare the false documents for Congress. Members of Congress, led by former Vice President Mike Pence, ultimately certified the election for Biden after the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

During cross examination, defense attorneys continued to press Schwager on why the false documents weren't ultimately presented to Congress.

Mary Chartier, an attorney for John Haggard, asked Schwager if it was fair to say that he would have been able to verify a legitimate set of electoral votes, which Schwager agreed with.

Without a signed certificate of ascertainment, “that paperwork is essentially meaningless?" Chartier asked. Schwager said it would not be transmitted to Congress.

Nicholas Somberg, attorney for former Michigan Republican Party Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock, asked Schwager if there had been other, non-legitimate electoral slates transmitted in other presidential elections. Schwager said the Secretary's office would receive "one or two really wacky" submissions in a given year, but those also wouldn't be transmitted.

Those documents had zero legal significance as long as Congress didn't consider them, Schwager said.

Miriam Vincent, acting director of legal affairs and policy at the National Archives, Troy Hudson, former political director of the Michigan Republican Party, and Stuart Foster, former member relations director of the Michigan Republican Party, also testified Tuesday. Vincent testified on the National Archives process of receiving electoral documents, and Hudson and Foster testified about the Dec. 14, 2020, meeting before the group had attempted to gain access to the Michigan Capitol.

Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist opens the state's Electoral College session at the state Capitol, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 in Lansing, Mich.

Former state canvasser's involvement questioned

When preliminary examinations first began in December, Simmons sequestered a member of the prosecution's team, Assistant Attorney General Aaron Van Langevelde, from the courtroom.

Before his current role, Van Langevelde was a Republican member of the Board of State Canvassers and ultimately served as the deciding vote in the decision to certify Michigan's 2020 election results. Defense attorneys had argued since Van Langevelde was a potential witness, he should not be able to be part of the prosecution.

Prosecutors filed a motion Monday to allow Van Langevelde back in the courtroom. Assistant Attorney General Kahla Crino argued it was appropriate for Van Langevelde, who was not in the courtroom Tuesday, to continue working with prosecutors given his knowledge of the election processes questioned in the case. But Simmons denied the motion, saying that the Attorney General's office should have selected another attorney if they wanted someone with election knowledge on the prosecution team.

"You wouldn’t want to have a witness in here that would take away from your credibility," Simmons said. "It’s unfortunate that the (Attorney General) chose this person to be a part of this team understanding there could be an issue."

Preliminary examinations for the initial group are scheduled to continue Wednesday. James Renner, who was initially charged in the case but then had charges dropped after reaching a cooperation agreement with prosecutors in October, will take the stand as a government witness Wednesday, Assistant Attorney General La'Donna Logan said.

Nine other individuals charged in the fake electors case are slated to have their preliminary examinations begin in April. Besides Renner, all those charged have pleaded not guilty.

The group, which includes former and current state and national Republican officials, faces felony charges including forgery-related ones each punishable by up to 14 years in prison and election law forgery charges each punishable by up to five years in prison.

