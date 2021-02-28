Lawyer seeks investigation into T.I. and Tiny’s assault allegations

The lawyer kept the identities of the accusers anonymous

A lawyer has requested criminal inquires from law enforcement in two states on behalf of 11 individuals who accused rapper T.I., his wife Tameka Harris and members of their entourage of sexual abuse and assault.

The New York Times reported that in letters sent by lawyer Tyrone A. Blackburn on Feb. 19, four women accused the celebrity couple of drugging and sexually assaulting them. The incidents occurred in California and Georgia.

Blackburn, a New York-based lawyer, sent letters the state and federal prosecutors and sent similar letters to attorney generals in both states. He said there has been more than a decade of “eerily similar” experiences as early as 2005 and as recently as 2017.

In the letters, Blackburn wrote that the women described their experiences of “sexual abuse, forced ingestion of illegal narcotics, kidnapping, terroristic threats and false imprisonment.” The letters also mention nonsexual intimidation, assault, and harassment.

Steve Sadow, an attorney for T.I. and Tameka, said the couple “deny in the strongest possible terms these baseless and unjustified allegations” in a statement released on Friday.

“We fully expect that if these claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be forthcoming,” Sadow said. “These allegations are nothing more than the continuation of a sordid shakedown campaign that began on social media and now attempts to manipulate the press and misuse the justice system.”

The letters urge officials “to tackle and end the stream of depravity being committed.” The lawyer kept the identities of the accusers anonymous because they reportedly “fear for their lives and safety.”

“My clients and their witnesses are prepared to speak with investigators and prosecutors from your office,” he added in the letter.

