Lawyer sent thousands of threats, including racist slurs, to NY co-workers, feds say

A former lawyer was convicted of cyberstalking three of his colleagues and their families after he sent thousands intimidating messages and threatened their physical safety, federal prosecutors said.

Willie Dennis, 60, was convicted of three counts of cyberstalking, according to an Oct. 17 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of New York.

He faces up to five years in prison for each count.

Dennis’ attorneys did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment.

Dennis worked as a partner at an unnamed law firm in Manhattan, prosecutors said. Starting in 2018, Dennis harassed three of his colleagues, all of whom are partners at the firm, by sending thousands of intimidating and threatening emails and texts.

Dennis targeted his co-workers’ families as well, sending messages at all hours, prosecutors said.

“He demeaned them, called them racist names, and warned them that they would become ‘biblical symbols.’ In his threats, he told one victim to ‘sleep with one eye open,’” according to the news release.

“By texts, emails, and other threatening communications — sometimes hundreds per day — Dennis terrified his former colleagues to the point they had serious concerns for their own safety,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in the news release. “Today, a unanimous jury has made sure that Dennis is accountable for his years-long harassment of his former law partners.”

