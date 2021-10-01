Lawyer who sued Chevron sentenced to six months in contempt case

Attorney Donziger arrvies at Manhattan Federal Courthouse in New York City
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sebastien Malo
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Sebastien Malo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A disbarred American lawyer who spent decades battling Chevron Corp over pollution in the Ecuadorian rainforest was sentenced to six months' imprisonment for criminal contempt charges arising from a lawsuit brought by the oil company.

U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska sentenced Steven Donziger after finding him guilty in May of "willfully" defying court orders, including by failing to turn over his computer and other electronic devices.

"It seems that only the proverbial two-by-four between the eyes will instill in him any respect for the law," she said.

Donziger's lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chevron did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The private lawyers serving as prosecutors for the United States did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Sebastien Malo in New York; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Matthew Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pat Robertson steps down as host of long-running '700 Club'

    Robertson, 91, said in a statement that he hosted the network's flagship program for the last time on Friday, and that his son Gordon Peterson will take over the weekday show starting on Monday. Robertson's Christian Broadcasting Network started airing on Oct. 1, 1961 after he bought a bankrupt UHF television station in Portsmouth, Virginia. The "700 Club” began production in 1966.

  • Exclusive-GM aims to profit from software as it broadens its EV lineup

    General Motors Co plans to position itself as a technology platform company that is as focused on software as it is on making electric vehicles when it meets with investors next week, including revealing a scheduled rollout for at least 20 EVs in the United States over the next several years. The No. 1 U.S. automaker has said it will talk on Wednesday about its growth strategy, EV and software platform advantages, its self-driving vehicle business and the related financial road map as it seeks to draw new investors and a valuation closer to that of EV market leader Tesla Inc. A spokesman declined to disclose further details. GM executives will provide a more detailed look at the company's plans to spend $35 billion through 2025 on EVs and autonomous vehicles, and will give revenue and profit margin growth targets for the five-year period after that, according to people familiar with the plans, who asked not to be identified.

  • Congress' punt on infrastructure triggers partial government shutdown

    A life raft for surface transportation programs was not included in the continuing resolution for appropriations that Congress approved Thursday.

  • Google tells court 'staggering' $5 billion EU antitrust fine flawed

    A 4.34 billion euro ($5 billion) European Union antitrust fine was based on flawed calculations, Alphabet's Google said on Thursday, urging Europe's second-highest court to scrap or reduce what it said was not an appropriate penalty. Google was fined for using its Android mobile operating system to thwart rivals and cement its dominance in general internet search from 2011, in the largest penalty meted out to any company found guilty of breaching EU antitrust rules. "The fine that was imposed, a staggering 4.34 billion euros, was not appropriate," Google's lawyer Genevra Forwood told the five-judge panel of the General Court on the fourth day of a week-long hearing, which is taking place three years after the European Commission sanctioned the company.

  • U.S. antitrust official says competition in labor markets a top concern

    The U.S. Justice Department's acting head of its Antitrust Division said on Friday that labor markets were a top priority for enforcement efforts, indicating a shift toward issues set by the White House's executive order on competition. While antitrust enforcers have brought labor antitrust cases in the past, and the Trump Administration's Justice Department brought one against a no-poach agreement between rail equipment suppliers in 2018, they are rare. "The division has become increasingly alert to and concerned by business conduct and transactions that harm competition for working people," said Richard Powers, acting head of the division, in a conference in New York.

  • Justice Department appears in Texas court to challenge restrictive abortion law

    Justice Department lawyers contend Senate Bill 8, the law that went into effect last month, is "in open defiance of the Constitution."

  • 70-year-old woman who was brazenly attacked and injured at a Euclid store speaks out to warn others

    70-year-old victim of attack speaks out to warn others

  • McGeachin faces contempt of court complaint over refusal to release task force records

    The Idaho Press Club’s petition asks a judge to detain the lieutenant governor until she produces the records.

  • McGeachin releases Idaho task force records a day after contempt complaint was filed

    The public records stem from the lieutenant governor’s education task force looking into supposed indoctrination in schools.

  • What's Going On With Naked Brand's Stock Today?

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is trading lower Wednesday after the stock surged higher over the last week following positive commentary from the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice. Davis-Rice said Friday that Naked Brand Group had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we belie

  • Death toll in Ecuador prison riot rises to 116, six decapitated

    QUITO (Reuters) -The death toll from a riot at one of Ecuador's largest prisons rose to 116, President Guillermo Lasso said on Wednesday, adding that he would send additional security forces and free up funds to avoid a repeat. Another 80 inmates were injured during the Tuesday night clashes at the Penitenciaria del Litoral in Guayas province, which has been the scene of bloody fights between gangs for control of the prison in recent months. "It is unfortunate that criminal groups are attempting to convert prisons into a battleground for power disputes," Lasso told reporters in Guayaquil, Ecuador's largest city.

  • How Much Money Should You Have in Your Brokerage Account by Age 50?

    In fact, it's a smart idea to save for retirement during your working years so you have enough money to pay your living costs once you're no longer bringing home a paycheck. Now, that may have you wondering how much money you should have in your brokerage account specifically by the time you turn 50. It's hard to anticipate how much money you might need during retirement, so it's wise to follow Fidelity's guidelines to help ensure that your savings efforts stay on track.

  • Two Customers Arrested After Assaulting Worker At Icy Delights

    Police said a worker at Icy Delights was assaulted in Middle River by a customer.

  • People are celebrating Gabby Petito's fiancé Brian Laundrie on Reddit, posting conspiracy theories and memes

    Posts included conspiracy theories, as well as support for the 'person of interest' in Gabby Petito's homicide case.

  • Man posts catalytic converter for sale — but forgot to hide his meth, Missouri cops say

    “Take note, if you are selling items on social media, make sure your drugs are not in the background.”

  • California Teen on Life Support After Being Shot by School Safety Officer While She Was Driving Away

    via GoFundMeA California teen is brain dead and on life support after being shot by a school safety officer, her family says—and they want the officer held to account.Mona Rodriguez, 18, was shot Monday afternoon while in a vehicle near Millikan High School in Long Beach. Police claim she was shot in the upper body. Her family insists she was shot in the head.“I want justice for my girl, my baby momma, the love of my life,” Rodriguez’s boyfriend, Rafeul Chowdhury, said at a news conference on We

  • 4 arrested in ugly Arrowhead Stadium brawl. Have Chiefs learned nothing from 2013?

    Fans need to feel safe when they attend a football game. | Opinion from Toriano Porter

  • French Cop Leaves Suicide Note Unmasking Himself as Notorious ‘Grele’ Serial Killer

    GettyA 59-year-old former French police officer has unmasked himself as a notorious serial killer in a suicide note written just before he overdosed on pills Wednesday, according to local media reports.Le Parisien reports that the man, identified only as Francois V., had been called for questioning in connection with the case of the killer dubbed “Grele” for his pockmarked face. His body was said to have been discovered Wednesday at a seaside resort near Montpellier.He had reportedly been due to

  • Illinois family outraged at no murder charge in teen’s death due to ‘mutual combat’

    An Illinois family mourning the death of their 18-year-old son is outraged that no murder charges will be filed in […] The post Illinois family outraged at no murder charge in teen’s death due to ‘mutual combat’ appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Study: Police kill more people in this state than any other. And many deaths go unreported.

    This state has both the highest mortality rate of police violence and the highest rate of underreporting the killings, a new study found.