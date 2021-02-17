Lawyer suggests Amy Cooper may bring lawsuits after criminal charges dismissed for calling NYPD on Black bird watcher in Central Park

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Molly Crane-Newman, New York Daily News
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NEW YORK — Criminal charges were dismissed Tuesday against Amy Cooper, the white woman caught on viral video calling 911 on a Black bird watcher in Central Park — and her lawyer suggested lawsuits are imminent.

Amy Cooper attended five therapy sessions “designed towards introspection and progress” after threatening to have Christian Cooper arrested May 25 for asking her to follow the rules and leash her dog in Central Park’s Ramble.

“Ms. Cooper’s therapist reported that it was a moving experience, and that Ms. Cooper learned a lot in their sessions together,” Assistant District Attorney Joan Illuzzi-Orbon said in court.

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr.’s top prosecutor concluded the intensive therapy sessions taught 41-year-old Amy Cooper how “racial identities shape our lives, but we cannot use them to harm ourselves or others.”

But soon after the hearing, Amy Cooper’s lawyer Robert Barnes framed what prosecutors described as a “restorative justice resolution” as an acquittal.

“After a thorough & honest inquiry, the New York DA’s office dismissed all charges today,” Barnes tweeted, declining to take a phone call. “Others rushed to the wrong conclusion based on inadequate investigation & they may yet face legal consequences.”

Amy Cooper’s name was trending on Twitter soon after news broke her case had been dismissed.

“As someone who teaches racial bias courses, I am confident in stating that it was ignorant to believe Amy Cooper needed such training,” attorney and TV host Adrienne Lawrence tweeted. “Her malicious weaponization of racial bias proves that she’s well-aware of it and knows how it works. She needed punishment, not coddling.”

“Conflicted,” city Public Advocate Jumaane Williams wrote. “I’m glad that a restorative justice approach was taken, and that there has been at least some measure of accountability. But Amy Cooper’s actions are not isolated, they’re part of a system of inequity & perpetuating trauma. Can’t dismiss that. #ImNotOk #StillNotOk”

“Well. I am trying to believe in restorative justice but it sure is something that it is benefiting someone like Amy Cooper first,” author Roxane Gay tweeted. “We will see if she learned anything.”

Cellphone footage of the incident that quickly went viral showed Christian Cooper, a science writer and editor who is also an avid bird watcher, asking Amy to leash her dog. The two share the same last name but are not related.

When Amy refuses to comply, Christian begins filming their interaction, and she threatens to call 911, the video shows.

“I’m going to tell them there’s an African American man threatening my life,” Amy Cooper is heard frantically telling him before following through on her threat.

The responding officers found Amy Cooper before they found Christian Cooper, Illuzzi-Orbon pointed out in court Tuesday.

“They reported that some man tried to assault her and her dog, a statement that was objectively not true,” she said.

Had it played out the other way around, “The police would have then been in a position where they thought that Mr. Cooper had tried to assault the defendant,” the prosecutor said.

“Certainly, he would have been held — and held forcibly — if he had resisted.”

In the fallout of the video going viral, Christian Cooper told the New York Daily News that Amy Cooper went “to a racist place” but said he felt conflicted about her firing, getting death threats and an intense internet pile-on.

“I think it’s important to move beyond this instance and this one individual,” he said. “Too much focus has been put on her when it really is about the underlying issues that have plagued this city and this country for centuries — racial issues.”

Christian Cooper’s refusal to cooperate with the Manhattan DA’s investigation did not deter prosecutors, Illuzzi-Orbon said Tuesday, adding that they wanted to send a message to the broader community.

“The simple principle is that one cannot use the police to threaten another — and in this case, in a racially offensive and charged manner,” Illuzzi-Orbon said.

Charged with falsely reporting an incident, Amy Cooper attended therapy at Manhattan Justice Opportunity as part of her punishment. She completed a “comprehensive” program that included education on racial bias and cultural sensitivity, the prosecutor added.

Wearing a black polo neck with her hair tied back, Amy said little as she sat in front of a bare white wall at her final court hearing.

Asked if she had anything to say before Judge Anne Swern dismissed the case, Amy said, “No, your honor.”

Latest Stories

  • George Conway: Lincoln Project must give 'full explanation of what happened'

    In an interview with the Yahoo News podcast “Skullduggery,” Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway said the anti-Trump political group needs to provide a public accounting of what its leaders knew about the sexual misconduct of one of its top officials as well as questions about its finances.

  • Ted Cruz's Tweet About California Energy Shortages Comes Back To Haunt Him

    The Texas senator blasted California's electricity policy when that state faced blackouts last year, but now his own state is in the same boat.

  • Explainer: Why Indian police arrested a 22-year-old climate activist

    Indian police have arrested a 22-year-old activist linked to Swedish climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg and charged her with sedition, saying she created and shared an online document to support the ongoing monthslong farmers protest. Disha Ravi, who was detained in the southern city of Bengaluru on Sunday and then moved to the capital New Delhi, is currently in police custody. Her arrest has ignited a firestorm of criticism from opposition politicians and other activists who said it was an escalation in the government's efforts to silence dissenters.

  • Joe Buck Says He Used To Drink Tequila In Booth With Troy Aikman

    The veteran Fox Sports announcer also liked to sip a giant beer while calling baseball playoff games.

  • Elderly Filipino Woman Punched in Unprovoked Attack on San Diego Trolley

    An elderly Filipino woman was assaulted in an unprovoked attack on a San Diego trolley. The suspect, an unidentified man, allegedly punched the woman for no apparent reason, according to ABC 10News. JoAnn Fields, a community advocate and director of the Filipino Resource Center, told ABC 10News that she was upset about the incident.

  • These Kitchen Gadgets Make Cooking Look Good

    We've rounded up seven of the best-designed small kitchen appliances to grace your countertopsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Two dead from carbon monoxide poisoning after using car for heat in Texas storm

    Houston police said the victims were a woman and a girl. Two others, including a boy, were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

  • Russian ex-journalist accused of treason says he doesn't know his alleged crime

    A former Russian newspaper journalist accused of treason says state investigators have still not told him exactly what his alleged crime was, over six months after his arrest. Ivan Safronov, 30, covered military affairs as a reporter before starting work at Russia's space agency last May. He was detained last July and is being held in prison, accused of passing military secrets to the Czech Republic. Safronov, whose treatment has provoked an outcry among some Russian journalists, faces up to 20 years in jail.

  • 'Fox & Friends' Tells Big Fat Lie About 'Spontaneous' Trump Rally

    Fox News' Pete Hegseth echoed the false claims of Sean Hannity and Donald Trump Jr. about turnout for the ex-president's President's Day motorcade.

  • North Korea attempted to hack Covid-19 vaccine technology from Pfizer

    North Korea has attempted to steal Covid-19 vaccine technology by hacking Pfizer Inc according to South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS), Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday. South Korea's Yonhap did not report when the alleged hacking took place or whether it was successful. Last year suspected North Korean hackers tried to break into at least nine health organisations, including Johnson & Johnson, Novavax Inc, and AstraZeneca. South Korea's intelligence agency said it had foiled North Korean attempts to hack into South Korean companies developing coronavirus vaccines. Digital espionage against health bodies, vaccine scientists and drugmakers has intensified during the Covid-19 pandemic as state-backed hacking groups scramble to obtain the latest research and information about the outbreak. North Korea is often accused of turning to an army of hackers to fill cash-strapped government coffers amid international sanctions that ban most international trade with the country. Health experts have said the country's hackers may be more interested in selling the stolen vaccine data than using it to develop a homegrown vaccine. North Korea is expected to receive nearly two million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine by the first half of this year through the COVAX vaccine-sharing programme. North Korea has not confirmed any coronavirus infection, but the NIS had said an outbreak there cannot be ruled out as the country had active trade and people-to-people exchanges with China before closing the border in early 2020. Leader Kim Jong-un's wife, Ri Sol Ju, who has not been seen in public for more than a year, is keeping a low profile to avoid a risk of infection from Covid-19, NIS said, according to Yonhap.

  • Prosecutors seek fine for Russian opposition leader Navalny

    Prosecutors on Tuesday asked a Moscow court to fine jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on charges of defaming a World War II veteran, maintaining pressure on the top Kremlin foe. Navalny rejects the accusations of slandering the veteran who was featured in a video last year promoting constitutional amendments that allowed an extension of President Vladimir Putin’s rule. Russian authorities have rejected the accusation.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for armed troops to be placed in schools on Parkland anniversary

    The National Guard was in Washington DC in response to the attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters

  • Lavrov blames EU for demise of its Russia ties

    Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday blamed the European Union for its deteriorating relations with Russia and accused the bloc of systematically destroying mechanisms for cooperation. Ties between Russia and the West, already at post-Cold War lows, have come under renewed pressure over the fate of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, whose jailing and treatment by Moscow have raised the prospect of further sanctions on Russia. Last week Lavrov said Moscow would be ready to sever ties with the European Union if the bloc hit it with painful economic sanctions, a statement that Germany described as disconcerting and incomprehensible.

  • More than 3.5 million Texans remain without power — and providers say it could last through the night

    An unprecedented winter storm has left millions of Texas households without power, with no indication of when they'll get it back. As of Tuesday afternoon, 3.78 million Texas households and utility customers without power, according to the power tracking website PowerOutage.US. Most of those people haven't had power since Monday and even Sunday amid below-freezing temperatures, and Austin Energy warned Tuesday afternoon that its Austin-area customers should be prepared for outages to extend to at least Wednesday. Outage numbers have barely improved since early Tuesday morning, with Texas' independent energy provider ERCOT only saying Tuesday that it restored power to about 400,000 homes. The provider simply doesn't have the megawatts it needs to restore power as natural gas, coal, and even nuclear power plants ran into problems with the extreme cold. Some cities have even been forced to shut off their water supplies or at least declare boil water orders due to the power issues. Bipartisan lawmakers are already calling for hearings and investigations into ERCOT's generation issues, with Gov. Tony Abbott (R) declaring ERCOT reform an "emergency" the legislature needs to fix as soon as possible. At least 10 people in the Houston area have died from weather-related causes, including car accidents and suspected carbon monoxide poisoning as people leave stoves and cars running too long to get some heat. Meanwhile temperatures aren't supposed to return to the 50s and 60s until Saturday, and another round of freezing rain is expected across the state Tuesday evening. Read more about what went wrong with Texas' power grid at The Week. More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardiceMore Republicans blame Biden for Capitol riot than fault TrumpRepublicans are leaving the light on for Trump

  • Donald Trump sees resurgence in Republican support – he remains party's 2024 favourite

    Donald Trump is seeing a resurgence in support among Republican voters as senior figures in the party offered him an olive branch and urged him to join the fight to win back control of the US Senate next year. A poll showed 59 per cent of Republicans want Mr Trump to play a major role in the party in the future. That was an 18-point jump since a similar Politico/Morning Consult poll taken the day after the US Capitol riot on Jan 6. Mr Trump's approval rating among Republicans has gone back up to 81 per cent, having slipped to 74 per cent three weeks ago. It came as a Democrat congressman sued Mr Trump in a civilian court, seeking damages over the riot. The case was brought by Bennie Thompson, who chairs the homeland security committee, against Mr Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and extremist groups the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers. It was brought under the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, which prohibits violence intended to stop Congress doing its constitutional duty. Joe Biden supported the right to "take steps through the judicial process," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. A spokesperson for Mr Trump responded: "He has been acquitted in the Democrats' latest impeachment witch hunt and the facts are irrefutable." The prosecution case at the impeachment trial, which was widely regarded as highly professional and effective, appeared not to have impacted Mr Trump's standing with Republican voters. Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, repeated criticisms he made of Mr Trump in the wake of the trial. He told the Wall Street Journal that Mr Trump's actions were "unconscionable" and he "bears moral responsibility" after "shouting unhinged falsehoods into the world’s largest megaphone".

  • Chinatown Shop Owner Stops Robbery By Firing 4 Shots at Suspects in Oakland

    A store owner intervened in a robbery attempt outside their store by opening fire on the suspect in Oakland’s Chinatown. The store owner saw the suspect knocking down and attempting to steal a camera from a woman in her 30s at 9th and Franklin streets around 6 p.m. on Monday, according to KTVU. The store owner intervened and after a struggle, fired four gunshots at the suspect.

  • Attorney: George Floyd's family 'outraged' after reports of LAPD Valentine-themed image with 'You take my breath away' message

    The attorney who represented the family of George Floyd over his death at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer issued a statement on Monday following media reports that Los Angeles Police Department members had circulated an image of Floyd with the phrase "You take my breath away."

  • Exclusive: Russia in prisoner swap talks with U.S. over detained American - lawyer

    Russia and the United States are in talks on a possible prisoner swap that could secure the release of Paul Whelan, a former U.S. marine jailed for spying, within two to three months, his lawyer told Reuters on Monday. Russia convicted Whelan, who holds U.S., British, Canadian and Irish passports, of spying last June and sentenced him to 16 years in jail. Moscow said that Whelan had been caught red-handed with classified information in a Moscow hotel room where agents from the Federal Security Service detained him on Dec. 28, 2018.

  • Hamas court says women need guardian's approval to travel

    A Hamas-run Islamic court in the Gaza Strip has ruled that women require the permission of a male guardian to travel, further restricting movement in and out of the territory that has been blockaded by Israel and Egypt since the militant group seized power. The rollback in women's rights could spark a backlash in Gaza at a time when the Palestinians plan to hold elections later this year.

  • Steve Bannon believed Trump had dementia and sought to oust him from White House, new book claims

    The two reportedly reconciled in the final days of Mr Trump’s presidency