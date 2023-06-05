Lawyer suspected in series of Boston sexual assaults due in court

A New Jersey lawyer suspected in a series of sexual assaults in Boston that took place about 15 years ago is due to appear in a Massachusetts courtroom on Monday.

Matthew J. Nilo, 35, is slated to be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court on charges including three counts of aggravated rape, two counts of kidnapping, and single counts of assault with attempt to rape, and indecent assault and battery in connection with assaults in Charlestown in 2007 and 2008, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities arrested Nilo last week at his Weehawken home and agreed to waive extradition back to Massachusetts during an appearance at Superior Court in Jersey City.

Nilo was living in Boston at the time of the alleged assaults and attending college after graduating from Boston Latin School.

Nilo has also lived in Wisconsin, California, and New York, where investigations are also underway. He moved back to the East Coast in 2019 and had been working for a cyber insurance firm, which suspended his employment.

Investigators were able to identify Nilo as a suspect with the help of forensic genetic genealogy, which combines DNA analysis with publicly accessible genealogy research and historical records, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

