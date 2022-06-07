Lawyer Thomas J. Henry to represent Uvalde shooting victims

Lawyer Thomas J. Henry announced Monday that he will be representing the families of four students injured in the shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.

All four of the children suffered gunshot wounds and other injuries after a gunman gained access to their school on May 24, a news release from the firm stated. The four children's ages range from 9 to 10 years old.

The San Antonio attorney was previously based in Corpus Christi and has an office in the Coastal Bend city.

As part of the lawsuit, Henry and his team are investigating the facts surrounding the school shooting, including how the gunman purchased the guns and ammunition used, how he was able to enter the school and the response by law enforcement, the release stated.

The firm is also examining questions pertaining to the gunman's past, including potential red flags or threats of violence that may have been posted to social media or communicated directly to others but not properly reported to law enforcement, the release stated.

"This initial lawsuit will allow us to discover evidence and possibly add other parties to the lawsuit, if necessary," Henry said in the release. "The discovery process will focus on the school system, law enforcement, social media, and gun and ammunition manufacturers.

"The one thing that is vital in our country right now is ensuring our children go to school and come home safe. We want to obtain justice for the families that have been devastated by this shooting and ensure we have swift changes that protect our children while they are at school."

Kailey E. Hunt covers breaking news and public safety in South Texas. Help support more local coverage with a subscription at caller.com/subscribe.

MORE COVERAGE

More: 'Hug your loved ones': How Uvalde residents united by grief, faith after shooting

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Texas attorney Thomas J. Henry to represent Uvalde shooting victims