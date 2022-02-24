Lawyer who threatened to 'blow up' other attorneys suspended by Kentucky Supreme Court

Ben Dusing, the Northern Kentucky lawyer who threatened two attorneys in a profanity-laced video, has been temporarily suspended from practicing law.

The Kentucky Supreme Court ruled Thursday that an inquiry commission had found probable cause to believe either that Dusing “poses a substantial threat of harm to his clients or the public or that he is mentally disabled and lacks the mental fitness to continue to practice law.”

The court ordered Dusing to stop any advertising and to notify all clients in writing of his “inability to provide further legal services.”

It also gave him 90 days to submit to a psychological examination that will be provided to the court.

Dusing, who filed in January to run for Family Court in Kenton County, may continue to campaign, but any voter or opponent could challenge his qualifications, according to the Kentucky secretary of state’s office.

The state Constitution says a person must have been a licensed attorney for at least eight years to serve as a circuit judge, which includes Family Court judges.

Dusing and his attorney, Katy Lawrence, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Neither did Dusing’s two opponents, Teresa Jean Schoborg or Carl E. Knochelmann Jr.

The Courier Journal reported in a Nov. 30 story that Dusing — in a video posted on Facebook, then played in open court — threatened the two lawyers, saying he would "blow them up.”

Background: 'Knock it the f--- off:' Successful Kentucky attorney accused of threatening other lawyers

One of the lawyers was the attorney for Dusing’s former fiancée and the other a staff attorney for Family Court judge Chris Mehling, who ruled against Dusing in two custody cases.

Dusing said he wasn’t speaking literally and only intended to say he would continue his fight against what he claims is corruption in Family Court.

But in a court order, Mehling accused him of trying to bully the court and said he put the staff attorney in fear for her life.

Story continues

Mehling reported the threats to the Kenton commonwealth’s attorney, which in turn referred the matter to the attorney general’s office, citing a conflict of interest. That office did not immediately respond Thursday to a question about the status of its inquiry.

Seeking the temporary suspension, the inquiry commission also cited Dusing’s “lengthy course of abusive and menacing behavior” in two contentious custody cases that were pending before Mehling, the Supreme Court said.

That included one in which the court detailed Dusing’s extensive history of abusive conduct and physical violence to the mother of one of his children, including multiple death threats. Dusing disputes the claims.

For subscribers: A Kentucky lawyer who allegedly threatened to kill her ex filed to run for judge

Additionally, according to the court, the inquiry panel cited a complaint from Dusing's former client, Michael Hild, whom Dusing represented in a federal criminal fraud trial last year in New York that ended in a conviction.

Hild accused Dusing in a bar complaint of misappropriation of funds, dishonesty and incompetence, among other accusations, the Supreme Court said.

Hild also alleges Dusing used amphetamines during the trial, the court said, resulting in a “terrible performance” during which he was “unprepared, disheveled, seemed to have trouble collecting his thoughts, and failed to find the right words to piece together full sentences when questioning witnesses."

Dusing has denied Hild’s claims, including that he was addicted to alcohol or illegal drugs and said the medication he took during trial was Adderall prescribed for an attention deficit disorder.

Still, the Supreme Court found probable cause to believe Dusing poses “a substantial threat of harm to his clients or the public.”

Andrew Wolfson: 502-582-7189; awolfson@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @adwolfson.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky Supreme Court suspends lawyer who threatened other attorneys