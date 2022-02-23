Lawyer for Trump accuser seeking DNA sample





A lawyer for a woman who accused former President Trump of rape is seeking a DNA sample instead of a deposition in order to move on with the case more quickly, she told The Associated Press in an article published Wednesday.

In a 2019 book, E. Jean Carroll accuses Trump of raping her in a New York department store in the 1990s. She has filed a defamation lawsuit against the former president.

Carroll told reporters Tuesday that she is going to trial for all the women "who have been grabbed and groped, assaulted and raped by men in power and are silenced."

"We are looking to bring justice, at least in this one case, against a powerful man," Carroll said.

Carroll added that she would "never settle, ever" in this case.

"This is about principle," Carroll said. "It's about a powerful man assaulting and raping a woman and then getting away with it. That's not right."

Carroll's attorney, Roberta Kaplan, first announced the choice to seek a DNA sample rather than a deposition in a Manhattan court Tuesday during a pretrial hearing.

"We want the case to go forward," Kaplan said, emphasizing that a deposition would "inevitably result in an inordinate amount of delay."

Trump attorney Alina Habba called the prosecution's decision "surprising," adding that no DNA sample has been demanded yet.

However, Kaplan verified that she requested the sample in state court, a request that has now transferred to federal court in Manhattan.