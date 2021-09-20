Lawyer for Trump Organization CFO expects more indictments in tax fraud case

A lawyer for a Trump Organization executive told a judge on Monday that the company has “strong reason to believe there could be other indictments coming” in the tax fraud investigation into former President Donald Trump's business conglomerate.

The Trump Organization, Trump Payroll, and Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg pleaded not guilty to 15 counts of criminal tax evasion when they were charged in July. Trump himself was not implicated in what prosecutors called a “sweeping and audacious” scheme to avoid taxes on certain forms of compensation for top executives.

Bryan Skarlatos, Weisselberg’s lawyer, told Judge Juan Merchan of the Manhattan Supreme Court that his team shouldn’t be rushed into a trial given the millions of documents they need to review and that it would be additionally pointless because they expect a grand jury to charge more people or entities in the scheme. The judge said that they can expect to go to trial in about a year.

Weisselberg, 74, is accused of avoiding taxes on about $1.7 million of his income.

“We have studied the indictment and it is full of unsupported and flawed factual and legal assertions regarding Allen Weisselberg. We look forward to challenging those assertions in court,” Weisselberg’s attorneys said in a statement.

The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to requests for further comment.

