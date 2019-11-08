Lawyer for Ukraine whistleblower threatens to sue Trump if he keeps up attacks, but the president's associates have already been spreading the person's alleged identity for days

Associated Press/Evan Vucci





President Donald Trump has repeatedly attacked the whistleblower who reported his call with the Ukrainian president, accusing him of lodging a "fake" complaint.

It has prompted one of the whistleblower's lawyers to issue a "cease and desist" letter to the White House telling Trump to stop, CNN reported.

"I am writing out of deep concern that your client, the President of the United States, is engaging in rhetoric and activity that places my client, the Intelligence Community Whistleblower, and their family in physical danger," Andrew Bakaj wrote, according to CNN.

The letter comes as Trump's supporters and associates, including his son and right-wing websites, have publicized the unverified name of someone rumored to be the whistleblower.

Regardless of the whistleblower's identity, most of the person's claims by now have been corroborated by other officials on the record.

The whistleblower's complaint, which was made public in September, sparked a House impeachment inquiry into Trump. Multiple diplomats have since turned on the president and said he deliberately withheld military aid to Ukraine in exchange for politically motivated investigations.

Andrew Bakaj, the whistleblower's lawyer, on Thursday accused Trump of "engaging in rhetoric and activity" that he said placed the whistleblower "in physical danger."

Trump's supporters, including Republican lawmakers, have for weeks tried to unmask the whistleblower's identity.

"I am writing to respectfully request that you counsel your client on the legal and ethical peril in which he is placing himself should anyone be physically harmed as a result of his, or his surrogates', behavior."

Bakaj's law firm did not immediately responded to Business Insider's request for further comment on the letter and on what it would do if the president did not comply.

Trump has repeatedly characterized the impeachment inquiry as a "hoax" and a "witch hunt" and the whistleblower complaint as "fake."

He has also hit out at other officials who have cooperated in the impeachment investigation.

Earlier this week he threatened to unleash a smear campaign against Alexander Vindman, a White House national security official and decorated Iraq War veteran who testified that the White House left out some phrases from a memo summarizing the July 25 Ukraine call.