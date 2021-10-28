Lawyer: US promises over Assange extradition not enough

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SYLVIA HUI
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON (AP) — Promises by the U.S. government that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange would not be subjected to harsh prison conditions if he is extradited to face American justice are not enough to address concerns about his fragile mental health and high risk of suicide, a lawyer defending him argued Thursday.

Assange’s lawyer, Edward Fitzgerald, said the Australian was too mentally ill to be extradited to the United States to face trial on espionage charges, speaking during a two-day hearing at Britain’s High Court.

The United States government is seeking to overturn an earlier ruling by a lower British court that refused a U.S. request to extradite Assange over WikiLeaks’ publication of secret American military documents a decade ago. District Judge Vanessa Baraitser ruled that Assange was likely to kill himself if held under harsh U.S. prison conditions.

On Wednesday, a lawyer for the U.S. government said that American authorities have promised that Assange would not be held before trial in a top-security “Supermax” prison, or subjected to strict isolation conditions. He also said that if convicted, Assange would be allowed to serve his sentence in Australia, his home country.

But Fitzgerald argued that the U.S. assurances do not remove the risk of Assange being detained in extreme isolation in the U.S. in the long term, and that the risk of Assange killing himself remained substantial if he is extradited.

“It is perfectly reasonable to find it oppressive to extradite a mentally disordered person because his extradition is likely to result in his death,” he said. He added that judges should use their power to “protect people from extradition to a foreign state where we have no control over what will be done to them."

U.S. prosecutors have indicted Assange on 17 espionage charges and one charge of computer misuse over WikiLeaks’ publication of thousands of leaked military and diplomatic documents. The charges carry a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison.

Assange, 50, is currently being held at London’s high-security Belmarsh Prison. He did not attend the hearing Thursday, although on Wednesday he appeared by video link at times.

The hearing was the latest in Assange’s long-running battle to fight extradition to the U.S. American prosecutors say Assange unlawfully helped U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning steal classified diplomatic cables and military files that WikiLeaks later published.

Assange’s lawyers argue that he was acting as a journalist and is entitled to First Amendment freedom of speech protections for publishing documents that exposed U.S. military wrongdoing in Iraq and Afghanistan. His supporters also argue the prosecution case was politically motivated.

About 80 supporters staged a noisy rally outside the London court ahead of the hearing, playing music and chanting “Free Julian Assange!”

Jeremy Corbyn, former leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party, said outside that court that Assange has told the truth about Afghanistan and Iraq, and that he should not be flown to the U.S. “under any circumstances.”

“He has committed no crime and he’s in a maximum security prison ... if he moved to the United States, he may well, because of his mental health condition, take his own life,” Corbyn told reporters. “In a different country he would be hailed as a whistleblower who told the truth about the dangers we are all facing, the dangers the whole world is facing.”

The two-day hearing before two judges, including England’s most senior judge Lord Chief Justice Ian Burnett, ends Thursday but a ruling is not expected for weeks. The losing side could seek to appeal to the U.K. Supreme Court.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Indict Bolsonaro for crimes against humanity, say Brazilian senators

    A Brazilian Senate investigative committee approved a report on Tuesday that calls for President Jair Bolsonaro to be indicted for nine crimes related to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, including crimes against humanity.

  • US jobless claims drop to pandemic low of 281,000

    The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to a pandemic low last week as the job market continues to recover from last year's coronavirus recession. Jobless claims dropped by 10,000 to 281,000, lowest since mid-March 2020, the Labor Department said Thursday. The pandemic slammed the economy in the spring of 2020.

  • U.S. lawyers tell UK court Assange can safely be extradited

    LONDON (Reuters) -Lawyers for the United States launched a fresh attempt on Wednesday to have Julian Assange extradited from Britain, arguing that concerns about the WikiLeaks founder's mental health should not prevent him from facing U.S. justice. The 50-year-old Australian is wanted in the United States on 18 criminal charges, including breaking a spying law, after WikiLeaks published thousands of secret U.S. files and diplomatic cables in 2010. The United States is appealing against a Jan. 4 ruling by a London District Judge that Assange should not be extradited because he would likely commit suicide in a U.S. prison.

  • Rust assistant director did not check all rounds before Alec Baldwin shooting: Affidavit

    One of Rust's assistant directors admitted to investigators he failed to account for all of the rounds ahead of the accidental on-set shooting, according to a new affidavit.

  • VanVleet scores 26, Raptors beat Pacers for 1st home win

    Fred VanVleet and the Raptors pushed around the Indiana Pacers to pick up a long-awaited home win. VanVleet had a season-high 26 points and a career-high 10 rebounds, OG Anunoby scored a season-high 25 points, and the Raptors won at home for the first time in 20 months, beating the Pacers 118-100 on Wednesday night. “I thought we were definitely very physical tonight,” VanVleet said.

  • Ralph Lauren rolls out buffalo plaid for Team USA in Beijing

    Ralph Lauren has unveiled navy blue uniforms for Team USA to wear during the closing ceremonies of the winter Olympics and Paralympics in Beijing. (Oct. 28)

  • Andrew Wiggins in attack mode is pleasant sight for Warriors

    After a relatively quiet three games, Andrew Wiggins turned up the aggression Tuesday night and the victorious Warriors are glad he did.

  • Beijing city mandates COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for some workers

    Beijing city is demanding a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for some key workers, making it the first key Chinese metropolis to publicly articulate a booster mandate, as the country combats a fresh outbreak caused by the highly transmissible Delta variant. Key workers for construction sites, including cooks, security guards and cleaning personnel, can only be hired if they have received a booster dose, Ding Sheng, vice director at Beijing Municipal Commission of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, said on Thursday. Beijing city has stepped up its zero tolerance approach to the virus as fear grow whether it can safely host the 2022 Winter Olympics Games.

  • How No. 12 Kentucky and Mississippi State match up — with a game prediction

    A position-by-position analysis of the Kentucky Wildcats-Mississippi State Bulldogs football game on Saturday, Oct. 30.

  • US economy slowed to a 2% rate last quarter in face of COVID

    Hampered by rising COVID-19 cases and persistent supply shortages, the U.S. economy slowed to a 2% annual rate in the July-September period, the weakest quarterly growth since the recovery from the pandemic recession began last year. Thursday’s report from the Commerce Department estimated that the nation’s gross domestic product — its total output of goods and services — declined sharply from the 6%-plus annual growth rates of each of the previous two quarters. At the same time, though, rising prices, especially for gasoline, food, rent and other staples, are imposing a burden on American consumers and eroding the benefits of higher wages.

  • Moscow shuts most workplaces as infections, deaths soar

    The Russian capital on Thursday started a nonworking period intended to stem coronavirus infections as new daily cases and deaths from COVID-19 surged to all-time highs. The government coronavirus task force reported 1,159 deaths in 24 hours, the largest daily tally since the pandemic began. To slow the spread of the virus, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a nonworking period from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7, when most state organizations and private businesses are to suspend operations.

  • Specter of problematic crown prince looms over Biden’s Saudi Arabia policy

    The president has snubbed Mohammed bin Salman, but the ruler recently labelled a ‘psychopath’ is a problem that won’t go away An image of the Saudi crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, is displayed on the opening night of the Riyadh Season festivities in the Saudi capital lat week. Photograph: Fayez Nureldine/AFP/Getty Images When Joe Biden was recently asked whether gas prices would come down soon, the US president offered a cryptic explanation of how his strained relations with Saudi Arabia were

  • Only 5 African countries may fully vaccinate 40% of population by year-end - WHO Africa

    Only five African countries will meet the target of fully vaccinating 40% of their populations against COVID-19 unless the pace of inoculations accelerates across the continent, World Health Organization said on Thursday. The COVID-19 vaccine rollout may be slowed by an "imminent shortfall" of up to 2.2 billion auto-disposable syringes globally needed to administer the jab and routine immunisations barring an increase in their manufacturing, WHO Africa said. WHO Africa said in a statement that Kenya, Rwanda and South Africa have already experienced delays in receiving syringes.

  • American Airlines flight diverted to Denver after passenger allegedly assaulted flight attendant

    An American Airlines flight heading to California had to land in Denver after a passenger allegedly physically assaulted a flight attendant, the airline confirmed.

  • Actor on ‘Parks and Recreation’ and ‘CSI’ vandalized George Floyd statue, NY cops say

    The man had one-off roles on the shows.

  • U.S. Embassy Staffer Who Drugged, Molested Women on Video Was in CIA, Feds Say

    FBIWarning: This story contains descriptions of sexual assault.A U.S. Embassy staffer accused of drugging and sexually assaulting at least 24 women over a 14-year period was in fact a longtime CIA employee, the FBI announced Monday, as the bureau urged any possible victims to come forward in the case.Serial molester Brian Jeffrey Raymond, 45, was arrested Oct. 9, 2020, in La Mesa, California, where he had been staying with his parents after abruptly quitting his job at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico

  • Man opens fire at trail ride party — leaving 25-year-old ‘cowboy’ dead, TX sheriff says

    Family called Scotty Stephens, 25, a “cowboy” because of his love of horseback riding.

  • Philadelphia police account of bystanders filming rape on train wasn’t true

    A disturbing story about a woman being raped on a Philadelphia commuter train while other passengers filmed the incident is […] The post Philadelphia police account of bystanders filming rape on train wasn’t true appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Couple bound, blindfolded, kidnapped and shot at by group, North Carolina deputies say

    The boyfriend was hit twice and is listed in stable condition at a hospital.

  • Thai police: Woman cut rope holding painters 26 floors high

    A resident of a high-rise condominium in Thailand cut the support rope for two painters, apparently angry she wasn't told they would be doing work, and left them hanging above the 26th floor until a couple rescued them, police said Wednesday. Col. Pongjak Preechakarunpong, chief of the Pak Kret police station north of the Thai capital, told The Associated Press. Pongjak did not say what prompted the suspect to cut the rope, but Thai media reported that she was apparently frustrated when the workers appeared outside her room and hadn't seen an announcement by the condo that they would be doing work on Oct. 12.