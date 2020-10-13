Lawyer uses hidden phone to record coworker using private bathroom, Texas police say

Months after a Texas woman found a hidden phone recording her going to the bathroom, deputies have arrested and charged a suspect: her coworker.

Houston attorney Landon Keating, 30, is charged with five counts of invasive visual recordings, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman announced Tuesday in a Facebook post.

In early June, deputies were called after a female coworker of Keating’s discovered a cell phone hidden in her private restroom. On it, she found many photos and videos of herself going to the bathroom.

She told investigators the phone was Keating’s.

The constable’s High Tech Crimes Unit got a warrant to search the phone and carried out an “in-depth investigation,” according to the Facebook post..

“As a result of this investigation several hundred video and image files of the complainant using her own office bathroom were discovered,” the post stated.

Keating has been arrested, booked, and is being held at Harris County Jail, according to the post. His bail is set at $25,000. Each count of invasive visual recording carries a max sentence of two years behind bars, and a possible $10,000 fine.