Lawyer: Victim to testify on behalf of his shooter

May 4—The outspoken victim in a 2021 daylight shooting in downtown Manchester will testify on behalf of his alleged assailant at his upcoming attempted murder trial, the suspect's lawyer said this week.

At present, lawyers are expected to pick a jury on Monday in Hillsborough County Superior Court for the trial of Zabayullah Qahir, 30.

Qahir faces attempted murder and first-degree assault charges for allegedly shooting Manchester resident Sean Brown three times last May outside of USA Chicken Biscuit, the downtown restaurant owned by Qahir's father.

Brown is listed as a witness for the prosecution, but Qahir's lawyer said this week that his office did a full interview with Brown and he plans to call him as a defense witness.

"He's favorable to the defense in every way, shape and form," said Mark Sisti. "We want him. We're trying to make him available."

Victims do not usually testify on behalf of their assailants. But last month, Brown told the New Hampshire Union Leader that he was willing to testify that he baited Qahir into shooting him.

Both are being held at Valley Street jail. Qahir has been at the county-run jail since his arrest shortly after the shooting. Brown has been jailed on witness tampering charges in an unrelated case.

The prosecutor in the case, Assistant Hillsborough County Attorney Tom Craig, said he could not comment on Brown's testimony.

According to papers filed by Sisti, Brown said in an interview that he initiated a confrontation with Qahir, provoked him, threatened him and caused him to fear for his life.

Sisti plans to raise self-defense as an issue in the trial, claiming that Brown swung at Qahir several times, trying to punch him.

The prosecution has objected to the self-defense strategy.

"Even if the jury accepts this version of events, the defendant's use of deadly force is not justified because there is no deadly force self-defense when someone attempts to punch or punches another," Craig wrote in objecting to the use of self-defense.

Judge David Anderson has ruled that Sisti may have enough evidence to raise self-defense claims, but he will decide the matter after hearing evidence during the trial.

Sisti has also asked the judge to order Craig to grant Brown immunity for any statements he may make under oath.

When he spoke to the Union Leader three weeks ago, Brown said he used psychological warfare against Qahir and intended to force his hand. "I baited him like a Louisiana catfish," he said at the time.

But Brown said nothing about threatening Qahir, and in the weeks following the shooting, he told a reporter that he did not threaten Qahir and that the shooting followed a heated confrontation involving racial slurs, profanity and Brown banishing Qahir from hip hop.

According to previous media accounts, the shooting took place in the early evening, when customers were in and about the popular downtown restaurant. Prosecutors have named 25 potential witnesses, including members of Qahir's family.

