Lawyer: Video surveillance captures demise of Strafford County jail inmate

Apr. 17—CONCORD — The family of a woman who died in Strafford County jail believe they have evidence to prove her death was avoidable — video surveillance showing jailers ignored her cries for help.

A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court includes still images from the video surveillance at the county jail. The suit claims that county jailers and Somersworth police are to blame for the death of Alyssa Burson in July 2020 at the age of 31.

"You can literally push play and watch her deteriorate," said Nashua lawyer Nicole Schultz-Price. "They pegged her as a drug addict from the beginning and just ignored her."

Filed last October, the lawsuit said Burson suffered from invective endocarditis, a treatable infection of a heart valve. The sickness was noted in her jail files created during earlier incarcerations.

The lawsuit claims unconstitutional failure to provide medical care, violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act and wrongful death among other claims. Family members, including a child, and her estate brought the lawsuit.

In an email, the lawyer representing Strafford County said she could not comment extensively on the case.

"While Ms. Burson's death was a tragedy, Strafford County denies that it was in any way at fault," said Concord lawyer Christine Friedman.

The lawyer representing the Somersworth Police Department, Brian Cullen, did not respond to a request for comment.

Frequently, the lawsuit references both video and audio surveillance tape recorded during Burson's three hours at the Somersworth Police Department holding cell on July 7, 2020, and then to video surveillance while at the Strafford County jail on July 7 and July 8, when she was found dead in the morning.

"Alyssa (Burson) was not on the mat, but on the bare floor of the cell. Alyssa's mouth is observed moving and she appeared to be vocalizing the word 'help,'" reads the filing. None of the four jailers named in the suit responded, according to the suit.

A minute later, according to the lawsuit, Burson likely died. Her body wasn't discovered until about a half hour later, according to the suit.

The lawsuit said that Burson's swollen legs, her demeanor, her breathing difficulties and her repeated pleas for help made it clear she needed medical attention.

A judge has rejected an early request to dismiss the lawsuit.

Schultz-Price said a lengthy discovery process is just starting. She said three inmates reported screaming that Burson needed help.

Burson had been arrested for shoplifting at a Walmart and violating a bail order that prohibited contact with her boyfriend.