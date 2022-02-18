Lawyer: Wounded MPD officers will appeal ruling in their lawsuit against gun dealer

Feb. 18—Two Manchester police officers shot and wounded by a mentally deranged man in 2016 will appeal a recent ruling that ended their lawsuit against the Derry gun dealer who sold a handgun to the shooter, their attorney said.

Lawyer Mark Morrissette said officers Ryan Hardy and Matthew O'Connor want facts to come out in their case against Chester Arms and Gun Line, the New Hampshire-run system that provides instant background checks for handgun buyers. Their suit faults the defendants for letting a sale of a 40-caliber Smith and Wesson handgun go forward to a man with a history of domestic violence and mental illness.

"They're upset, they're disappointed. They want this issue addressed," Morrissette said. "They're cops; one was in the military. They're not anti-gun; they're anti-misuse and abuse of guns."

In an 18-page ruling, Rockingham County Superior Court Judge David Ruoff ruled that immunity protections for gun dealers, passed by the New Hampshire Legislature in 2003, prevent lawsuits against firearm dealers who follow the law.

"Here, (the immunity statute) is substantially related to an important governmental objective: protecting the rights of its law-abiding citizens 'to keep and bear arms in defense of themselves, their families, their property and the state,'" Ruoff wrote, quoting a similar 2008 federal ruling.

As for Gun Line, he said the state agency would have done a better job, but there were other considerations at play: protection of New Hampshire citizens' right to bear arms, privacy of one's medical records and compliance with federal firearms regulations.

Ruoff found summary judgment for Chester Arms and the Gun Line, a ruling that relies on interpretations of the law and short-circuits the need for a trial where a jury would decide disputed facts.

The lawyer for Chester Arms said his client feels terrible about what happened to Hardy and O'Connor, but the company is not to blame.

"They acted heroically, and they're heroes; they just sued the wrong party. Ian MacPherson is responsible for the acts he carried out," said Concord lawyer Sean List, who defended Chester Arms.

On May 13, 2016, Hardy approached MacPherson after seeing him on a West Side street to talk to him about an armed robbery the day before. MacPherson shot him in the face and shoulder. Later during a shootout, he shot O'Connor in the leg.

MacPherson pleaded guilty by reason of insanity, and in 2018 a judge committed him to the Department of Corrections' Secure Psychiatric Unit for five years.

Nationally, anyone buying guns is subject to an instant background check system which checks their backgrounds for criminal convictions, psychiatric commitments and other factors that would prevent a sale.

New Hampshire has a split system. Rifle and shotgun background checks are run through the FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System. Handgun purchases are run through the state Gun Line.

Both require a decision to be made within three days or a gun sale can proceed.

In the case of MacPherson, he tried to purchase a handgun at Chester Arms, which is located in Derry, on March 19, 2016.

The Gun Line delayed approval to further investigate a domestic violence case. But it took Gun Line four days to contact the Merrimack Police Department, and then, according to Morrissette, it ignored the multiple warnings of Merrimack police about MacPherson's delusional behavior and history of schizophrenia.

"There was zero effort to follow up," Morrissette said of Gun Line.

MacPherson was convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence, though it did not involve a child or intimate partner, which would have blocked the sale.

On April 1, 2016, MacPherson obtained the firearm.

During the lawsuit, Chester Arms submitted video and audio recordings of the transaction, List said. The company had them reviewed by a forensic psychiatrist, who said he could not say whether MacPherson was dangerous or mentally ill when he purchased the gun.

"He was polite, patient, non-aggressive," List said. But Morrissette said that the clerk at Chester Arms said in a deposition that she feared MacPherson, and two customers left the store because of him and later called to make sure she was OK.

List, a board member of ProGun NH and lawyer for several gun dealers, made no secret of his distaste for Gun Line. He said Gun Line never asked Merrimack police for documentation about MacPherson's mental illness.

He faults Gun Line for unnecessary delays and false denials. Both the New Hampshire House and Senate passed legislation last year to abolish Gun Line and have the NICS take over the duties. Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed the bill.

