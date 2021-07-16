Lawyers to question Andrew Cuomo in sexual harassment inquiry: Report

Outside lawyers working for Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James will question Gov. Andrew Cuomo this weekend as part of an investigation into multiple sexual harassment accusations against him, according to a new report.

Cuomo is set to be interviewed on Saturday by former federal prosecutor Joon Kim and Anne Clark, an employment lawyer in New York state, the New York Times reported, citing sources with knowledge of the investigation.

James has publicly declined to disclose whether her office has interviewed Cuomo and others in his administration. Still, a separate report from last month revealed that top Cuomo adviser Richard Azzopardi sat down with investigators as part of the inquiry.

TRANSIT UNION CHIEF BREAKS WITH CUOMO AMID SCANDALS

Azzopardi said news of the pending interview with Cuomo is part of "continued leaks" from the investigation, which he insisted "are more evidence of the transparent political motivation of the attorney general’s review.”

“We have said repeatedly that the governor doesn’t want to comment on this review until he has cooperated," Azzopardi added.

James's office declined the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

James began the inquiry into Cuomo after multiple women accused the governor of making inappropriate comments of a sexual nature toward them. At least 10 women accused Cuomo of misconduct, which he has denied. However, he did apologize for making them feel uncomfortable.

"This is not a responsibility we take lightly as allegations of sexual harassment should always be taken seriously," James said in March after Cuomo's office approved her request to open the investigation.

A public report will be released upon conclusion of the investigation, James said.

New York State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, a Democrat, announced on March 11 the opening of a separate impeachment investigation into Cuomo in the Assembly Judiciary Committee.

Numerous congressional Democrats called on Cuomo to resign following the allegations, including New York Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, but he has refused to do so. Instead, his gubernatorial campaign has held campaign events.

James, for her part, is seen as a contender for the governorship in the 2022 election cycle, adding a complex political dimension to the sexual harassment inquiry. She has not yet announced a bid.

