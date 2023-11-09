Lawyers answer your questions on veteran benefits

TechCrunch

Earlier this year, Mozilla acquired Fakespot, a startup that leverages AI and machine learning to identify fake and deceptive product reviews. Now, Mozilla is launching its first LLM (large language model) with the arrival of Fakespot Chat, an AI agent that will help consumers as they shop online by answering questions about the product or even suggesting questions that could be useful in your product research. There's some irony in using AI to combat the scourge of fake reviews, which are today also often crafted using AI technology, like GPT.