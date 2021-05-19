Lawyers ask that ex-NC Rep. Lewis receive no prison time

FILE - In this July 24, 2018 file photo, Rep. David Lewis, R-Harnett addresses the House during a special session at the General Assembly in Raleigh, N.C. Attorneys in the case of Lewis, who pleaded guilty to federal charges last year have asked a judge not to sentence Lewis to active prison time, Wednesday, May 19 ,2021. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)
·3 min read

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A longtime North Carolina state lawmaker should not receive active prison time for his guilty plea to charges involving his scheme to siphon campaign dollars to his ailing family farm, attorneys recommended to a federal judge this week.

Federal prosecutors asked U.S. District Judge Max Cogburn to sentence former state Rep. David Lewis to probation when the Harnett County Republican learns his punishment next week in a Charlotte courtroom. Lewis' defense attorneys made a request Wednesday for a sentence similar to probation, saying his wrongdoing was “an act of desperation rather than greed."

The U.S. attorney's office in Charlotte already said last summer that it would not seek active time when Lewis' plea agreement was disclosed. He pleaded guilty in August to making false statements to a bank — a felony — and for failing to file a 2018 federal tax return. He resigned his House seat earlier that month.

The plea agreement detailed how Lewis, previously the powerful House Rules Committee chairman, acknowledged taking $65,000 from his campaign coffers in 2018 and put them in a bank account he opened using a fictitious entity whose title appeared similar to the state Republican Party. That money was then used by Lewis Farms and to pay the rent on his home.

Earlier in 2018, Lewis made about $300,000 in transfers from his campaign account to his bank account for his farm, according to court documents. These actions are not part of the plea. Lewis, a chief legislative author of Republican redistricting plans during the 2010s, repaid his campaign account and sent $65,000 in funds to the state Republican Party as he had reported on state campaign finance reports.

While Lewis' “criminal conduct was both serious and willful, neither the defendant’s campaign nor any financial institution suffered a loss, he admitted his wrongdoing before an indictment was presented to a grand jury, and he accepted responsibility for his actions by pleading guilty and resigning" his House seat, the prosecutors wrote Tuesday in recommending probation. The U.S. Justice Department's public integrity office was involved in the case.

Lewis' attorneys described their client as a man trying to save his fourth-generation family farm after damage from two hurricanes, while being diagnosed with thyroid cancer and seeing legislative responsibilities expand, particularly with redistricting litigation.

“To save the family farm from these confluent spirals, he made the single worst decision of his life: he temporarily diverted campaign funds to personal use before repatriating them to their normal end,” attorneys Josh Howard and Gavin Bell wrote. Lewis, now 50, has been trying to save the farm since resigning from the legislature and his thyroid issues continue, they said.

Lewis' court filing also included character reference letters from people like current state Sen. Brent Jackson, himself a farmer, and a former legislative aide.

It remains unclear if Lewis faces a state campaign finance investigation. State law says the existence of pending probes are confidential. Howard didn't immediately respond Wednesday to a phone message seeking comment.

Recommended Stories

  • The UK is heading for a decade of Italy-style decline thanks to the 'long-lasting' hit from Brexit

    Britain's sluggish economy could resemble Italy's in the next decade if is unable to tackle big challenges including Brexit.

  • The Reagan Foundation demanded the 'Trump Train' bus remove an image of Ronald Reagan in a MAGA hat, according to a report

    A recent photo of the "Trump Train" showed a doctored image of Reagan in a red hat. The bus tours the US gathering support for Trump.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz are more popular among GOP voters than Liz Cheney

    Controversy-laden Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) ranked more favorably with GOP voters than Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) in a survey following Cheney's ouster from her House leadership position last week, per Morning Consult. Only 15 percent of polled GOP voters held a favorable view of Cheney after her removal. On the other hand, 23 and 27 percent of GOP voters reported a favorable view of Gaetz and Greene, respectively, despite both battling serious controversies of their own — Gaetz for his potential violation of child sex trafficking laws, which he denies, and Greene for, among others, her "verbal assault" of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). Notably, Cheney's "favorability rating among Republicans matches the share who dislike Trump," Morning Consult writes. In a previous survey of registered voters, 43 percent of Republicans held an unfavorable view of Cheney before the ouster. That number rose to 53 percent following her removal. Among all surveyed voters, however, the Wyoming Republican's ratings — both favorable and unfavorable — remained rather consistent from before the ouster to after, Morning Consult reports, so it seems she's only lost ground among Republicans. Interestingly enough, Cheney's replacement, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), enjoyed a 12 percent increase in favorability among Republican voters after her appointment. Morning Consult polled 1,992 registered voters, including 652 GOP voters, from May 14-17 with a margin of error of 2 percentage points and 4 percentage points, respectively. Previously, it surveyed 1,994 registered voters from May 7-9, with a margin of error of 2 percentage points. See more results at Morning Consult. More stories from theweek.comThe threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidencyStephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme Court7 cartoons about the CDC's surprising mask mandate reversal

  • Arizona’s political odd couple reveals two distinct paths for Democrats

    Despite being from the same party and same state, Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly give differing answers as to how party might keep power Kyrsten Sinema in Washington DC in November 2018. Photograph: Alexander Drago/Reuters When Democrat Mark Kelly was sworn in to office late last year it marked the end of a nearly 70-year drought of Arizona being represented by two Democrats. But since then Kelly, a former astronaut, and his counterpart senator, Kyrsten Sinema, have plotted decidedly different paths in the Senate. Despite being from the same party and the same state and representing the same electorate, the pair of Arizona Democrats have become a sort of political odd couple. The twists and turns that each Arizona Democrat took to get into office – and the moves they are making to retain their seats – reveal two distinct paths Democrats can take to win and retain tough Senate seats. But they can also give differing answers as to how Democrats might keep power, or even extend it. Sinema, a longtime Arizona lawmaker and former Democratic member of the House of Representatives, has carved out a reputation as one of the most conservative members of the Democratic caucus in the chamber. Her name is almost synonymous with Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia and bucking the Democratic party on key sticking points. Sinema has split with her fellow Democrats on a minimum wage hike to $15 and support for an overhaul to the legislative filibuster. Among the press corps she is also notorious for avoiding virtually all interviews. Kelly himself offered levity when asked about their similarities and differences. “She can run a marathon at a 7.30 pace,” Kelly said. “I cannot do that.” Meanwhile, Kelly, 57, the husband of former congresswoman Gabby Giffords and a naval aviator turned astronaut, has plotted a more low-key course in the chamber. He talks to reporters. He hasn’t committed to overhauling the filibuster but he hasn’t come out in opposition either. He joined with other Democrats in supporting a minimum wage increase. Gabby Giffords and Mark Kelly at the Democratic national convention in Philadelphia in July 2016. Photograph: Carolyn Kaster/AP Neither Democrat is a dyed-in-the-wool liberal, but the fact that they differ both stylistically and on key policies illustrates both the viability of Democrats in a state that for years has seemed out of reach to liberals and also the debate over what kind of Democrat can take root statewide. Both Sinema and Kelly are essential to Democrats retaining their slim majority in the chamber and, effectively, passing any legislation in the chamber. Kelly is considered more of a reliable party-line vote than Sinema but there are moments when they agree with each other and, in the process, buck the party at large. Kelly, in the hallway interview, said he couldn’t speak for how Sinema approaches legislating, but said in the five and a half months he’s been in Congress “our country is best served by trying to work across the aisle”. They have both bristled at Joe Biden’s approach to border security. Kelly called out Biden on the subject in response to the president’s address to Congress. “While I share President Biden’s urgency in fixing our broken immigration system, what I didn’t hear tonight was a plan to address the immediate crisis at the border, and I will continue holding this administration accountable to deliver the resources and staffing necessary for a humane, orderly process as we work to improve border security, support local economies, and fix our immigration system,” Kelly said in a statement shortly after Biden’s speech. They have also both participated in a bipartisan group of almost two dozen Republican and Democratic senators sometimes referred to as the G20. They have also recently been working on a bipartisan agreement on semiconductors, alongside some of the more conservative senators in both parties. They also both like to invoke the late Senator John McCain, a Republican, as an icon. But even to colleagues, it’s clear that Sinema and Kelly are different in key ways. “I think they are two unique and distinct characters,” said Senator John Hickenlooper of Colorado. “And I use the word character freely.” Hickenlooper described Kelly as “one of the most grounded and thoughtful people”, adding: “He sees things that other people just don’t see. “He’s very intuitive,” Hickenlooper said. “They are so different and they are both – I think they’re both really smart and I think they’re both really good.” Mark Kelly on Capitol Hill in March 2021. Photograph: REX/Shutterstock Asked if Kelly was slightly more liberal than Sinema, Hickenlooper said: “It’s hard to say. Their values are the same. Both are very progressive in terms of they think this country should be based on equality. We should have equal opportunity and schools should work for everybody.” But on policy positions, like the minimum wage, Hickenlooper said they have a “difference of opinion on tactics”. The backgrounds of Sinema and Kelly could only be more different if they were from opposing parties. For years Giffords was the political standard bearer of their family with Kelly in the background with a somewhat non-partisan air to him. His election to the Senate in 2020 was his first foray into electoral politics as a candidate. Sinema, by contrast has been in politics for years and her allegiances have shifted over time. She associated with the Arizona Green party before joining the Democratic party. She served in the state legislature and found success passing legislation by working with Republicans – even when Republicans held a supermajority. Jonathan Patton, who served with Sinema in the state legislature, recalls her finding success by keeping a single-minded focus on passing legislation. “If you’re in the legislature in Arizona, you’re not getting any bills passed,” recalled Paton. But during her time in the legislature, Sinema managed to do just that. She was able to get Republicans to work with her. “I don’t think she’s particularly ideological and I think it was a mistake on both sides for people to think she was. Now does that mean I agree with her on things? No it does not but my point is she was single-mindedly focused on getting things that she wanted, that was important to her for whatever reason,” Paton said. Kyrsten Sinema at the US Capitol in May 2020. Photograph: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Sinema also taught at Arizona State University and served as a criminal defense lawyer. On the Hill, Sinema has at times been photographed in brightly colored wigs and a bright pink sweatshirt that reads “Dangerous Creature”. Kelly, a twin, spent his earlier years in life as a naval aviator and then a Nasa astronaut. He announced his retirement from spaceflight in 2011. In 2013, years after an assassination attempt on Giffords, the former congresswoman and Kelly founded the gun control advocacy group Americans for Responsible Solutions, which, in the process, made Kelly more visible to the political community. Until 2018 he was a registered Independent. In 2020 he won the special election for Senate, defeating the former senator Martha McSally. In recent years they have both had their eclectic moments – Sinema interned at a California winery and Kelly has been a brand ambassador to a Swiss luxury watchmaker. Sinema has also completed Iron Man triathlon competitions. Between the two senators, though, Sinema is the one with a bigger question mark over her head on key pieces of legislation like filibuster reform and the destiny of Biden’s roughly $2tn infrastructure package. She was one of a series of one-on-one sit downs Biden had with senators this week as the president pushes forward with attempts to find some kind of bipartisan infrastructure deal. Kelly meanwhile, is up for re-election next year and, alongside the Georgia senator Raphael Warnock, is essential to Democrats’ hopes of retaining control of the Senate. Sinema has a little more time before she has to run again. “Mark is in cycle, he’s up for re-election in 2022,” noted Kirk Adams, a former Republican speaker of the Arizona house of representatives. “And a primary challenge from the progressive left would be very problematic for him – not that he wouldn’t win the primary but the effect that he would have in the general – being forced to move more left in what I think is truly a purple state. So that’s the first lens that I would apply to the differences between those two.”

  • Prosecutor says officers were ‘justified’ in killing of Andrew Brown Jr.

    Bakari Sellers, an attorney for Andrew Brown’s family, joins ABC News’ Linsey Davis to discuss the family’s reaction to the announcement and why he thinks justice was denied.

  • Problem Solvers Caucus, a key bipartisan group, backs congressional inquiry into January 6 US Capitol riot, as members of the GOP defect from McCarthy's stance

    More than 75% of the group's 58 members supported the call to form a commission that would examine the lead up and response to the insurrection.

  • Senate advances a rare bipartisan deal on countering China

    The nascent agreement, backed by President Joe Biden, is a bright spot for a chamber that has grown increasingly partisan in recent years.

  • Strange losing season finally over for Oklahoma City

    The Oklahoma City Thunder finally can move on from the strangest of seasons. A franchise that had missed the playoffs just once in the previous 11 seasons finds itself in the draft lottery with a 22-50 record. It was a revolving door full of trades, G-League call-ups and late-season additions -- which created quite a set of challenges for first-year coach Mark Daigneault.

  • McConnell announces opposition to Jan. 6 commission

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will oppose House Democrats' proposal for a commission to study the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, he announced Wednesday "after careful consideration." That was widely expected, but he did surprise some observers Tuesday when he sounded more open to backing the bill than he previously had. Ultimately, though, McConnell landed on the opinion that the proposed legislation is "slanted and unbalanced" in favor of Democrats. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) sounds unlikely to be deterred by the news, saying he will put the bill up for a vote on the Senate floor no matter what, though he didn't provide a timeline. "Republicans can let their constituents know, are they on the side of truth?," he said. There is some speculation that enough Republicans will stray from McConnell in this instance for the bill to pass. More stories from theweek.comThe threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidencyStephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme Court7 cartoons about the CDC's surprising mask mandate reversal

  • Michael Jordan Has Disclosed His Final Text Exchange With Kobe Bryant

    A little over a month before Bryant's death, the two legends talked about tequila, coaching Gigi Bryant, and each others' families.

  • Home Depot guarded on future demand after bumper first-quarter sales

    (Reuters) -Home Depot Inc on Tuesday cautioned it was difficult to predict how its business would be impacted by a potential change in shopping habits in the coming months as the reopening of the U.S. economy threatens to slow a pandemic-fueled sales boom. Supply shortages and surging demand have caused lumber prices to more than triple in the past year, helping buoy sales at Home Depot but hitting its margins. The company's same-store sales jumped 31% in the first quarter, while higher lumber prices alone hit gross margins by about 35 basis points.

  • Biden gave Republicans a Tuesday deadline for an infrastructure proposal. They missed it.

    GOP senators haven't yet moved off their $568 billion infrastructure proposal as an increasing number of Democrats want to move forward without them.

  • What Are We Even Allowed to Talk About Now?

    James Corden kicks off the show and can't help but notice a low energy in the room: is it the hangover from former president Barack Obama's appearance, or is it because the big network brass gave us a stern talking to? And after James looks at President Joe Biden's joyride in an EV truck, he wonders what we should do first once California's mask restrictions are lifted.

  • Liz Cheney says she won't vote for McCarthy for speaker if GOP wins House

    Former House Republican conference chair Rep. Liz Cheney told Politico she wouldn’t vote for Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) for speaker next year if the GOP won back the House majority.Why it matters: Cheney has signaled she will continue to be a voice of opposition against Donald Trump and factions of her own party, including those like McCarthy who she believes have enabled the former president and his lies.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCheney was ousted from leadership last week for voting to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection, and for continuing to criticizing his election lies in the months following.“I think that we've got to have leaders who lead based on principle, and that's not what we've seen from him,” Cheney said of McCarthy in an interview out Tuesday.Between the lines: Cheney's words highlight the broken relationship between she and McCarthy, as the pair have ended up on either side of a rift about whether Trump should be a leading voice in the party during his post-presidency.Cheney told NBC's "Today" after her ouster last week that McCarthy's visit to Mar-a-Lago to see Trump in the weeks following Jan. 6 was "really stunning."Axios previously reported that Cheney plans to run for re-election while painting her rift with her own party as more than just a squabble about her leadership position — but instead about truth and the soul of the GOP.Go deeper: Liz Cheney says she regrets voting for Trump in 2020More than 100 Republicans threaten to form 3rd party over Trump More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Bipartisan pair of U.S. senators call for reauthorization of Voting Rights Act

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Two U.S. senators, a Republican and a Democrat, asked Congress on Monday to reauthorize the Voting Rights Act, as Republican-controlled state legislatures pass measures imposing new curbs on voting. Democrat Joe Manchin and Republican Lisa Murkowski noted in a letter that the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which outlawed discriminatory voting practices, was last reauthorized in 2006 with a bipartisan Senate vote of 98-0. The U.S. Supreme Court struck down a key portion of the Voting Rights Act in 2013, saying that Section 4, the formula used to determine which states and localities were subject to additional federal scrutiny, was outdated.

  • Elizabeth City councilman says footage shows deputy urinating outside Black funeral home

    Gabriel Adkins, an Elizabeth City councilman who is Black, has been vocal about Andrew Brown’s shooting by Pasquotank County deputies.

  • I care for my mother and sold her house. My sister says half the home belongs to her, and now she wants a loan. What do I do?

    ‘My father, who passed away in 2009, and my mother had a joint will leaving all they owned to my sister and I.’

  • Nothing but Net! Adam Sandler Goes Viral for Joining Pick-Up Basketball Game — Watch

    According to sports journalist Anthony Puccio, Adam Sandler is "out here playing pick up [basketball] everyday" in Long Island, New York

  • Michael Jordan shared his final text exchange with Kobe Bryant, in which they talked about tequila, family, and Kobe's coaching future

    Michael Jordan says he still looks back at his final text exchange with Kobe Bryant, whom he called his "little brother."

  • 11-year-old fights off knife-wielding abduction suspect

    An 11-year-old girl was waiting for the school bus in Pensacola, Florida, when a man armed with a knife charged at her and attempted to abduct the girl. But she fought back. The incident was captured on surveillance video and the suspect has been arrested.