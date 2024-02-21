Lawyers for Chad Doerman, accused of killing 3 sons, want his confession thrown out
Chad Doerman, the man accused of fatally shooting his three young sons, is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.
The defense has asked Clermont County Common Pleas Judge Richard Ferenc to throw out Doerman's confession to police made in the hours following the June 15 shootings.
Prosecutors said Doerman lined up the boys, ages 3, 4 and 7, at their home and executed them with a rifle as part of a plan he had been thinking about for months.
Doerman’s lawyers say their client asked for a lawyer twice during police questioning, but instead of stopping like they were supposed to, the officers kept interviewing him for hours.
Doerman faces the death penalty if convicted. He is scheduled to go to trial in July.
