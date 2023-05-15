Lawyers Claim Death Row Inmate Billie Allen Was Wrongfully Convicted, Deserves Freedom
Marty Tankleff was 17 years old when he was convicted of a crime he did not commit: bludgeoning his parents to death. In 2007, Dr. Phil featured his case, and Tankleff was later exonerated and freed after 6,338 days in prison. Now, Tankleff and his childhood friend, Marc Howard, work to free others they believe were wrongfully convicted and incarcerated. Tankleff and Howard are serving as counsel for and working to free Billie Allen, a 44-year-old who was convicted of murder and robbery and has been sitting on death row for 25 years. Both believe Allen should not be behind bars. “Billie’s case has all of the hallmarks of a wrongful conviction,” Howard says. “Billie should not be on death row. Billie should not be incarcerated. It’s a travesty that this has occurred … He was wrongfully convicted and deserves his freedom.” Hear more from Howard and Tankleff in the video above. And, Dr. Phil makes an impassioned statement about the justice system in America. On Monday’s episode, “Families Fighting For Freedom,” hear from Allen’s sister, who says she made it her life’s purpose to free him. Plus, a woman whose son was convicted of a crime he says he didn’t commit shares the lengths she’s gone – including going undercover – to try proving her son’s innocence. Check local listings to see where you can watch. WATCH: Man On Death Row For 25 Years Is Adamant He Is Innocent; His Sister Says She Will Stop At Nothing To Prove It