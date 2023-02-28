Lawyers for Clay man twice convicted of raping, killing woman in 2007 file motion for new trial

Lawyers for a Clay County man convicted twice of killing and raping a veterinary technician have filed a motion for a new trial.

Michael Renard Jackson was convicted for Andrea Boyer’s rape and murder in 2010, and in February. Boyer, 25, was murdered and sexually assaulted in 2007 while working at an Orange Park animal clinic.

The motion for a new trial, filed Friday, claims, “This case was solely a circumstantial evidence case.”

In 2012, Jackson was granted a re-trial, after the Supreme Court ruled that a videotaped interrogation tainted the jury.

Supreme Court documents from 2021 state, “We find that the trial court abused its discretion in admitting the videotaped interrogation at trial because the probative value was substantially outweighed by the danger of unfair prejudice.”

Jackson was also recommended for the death penalty, but that was back when the jury’s decision did not have to be unanimous. He was granted a new trial as a result.

A Clay County jury found Jackson guilty for a second time on first-degree murder and sexual battery charges. His re-trial took six days. On Wednesday, Feb. 22, the jury did not recommend the death penalty for Jackson.

At one point during deliberations, the jury asked, “Was it right to argue that we would be killing him?” The judge and attorneys agreed not to comment and told jurors to continue deliberating.

Ultimately, the jury did not recommend the death penalty, after an hour and a half of deliberations.

Jackson’s sentencing is currently set to take place on Monday, March 13.

