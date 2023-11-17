Lawyers give closing arguments in Nashville murder-for-hire trial: 'Never about the money'

Whatever Erik Maund did or didn’t do in March 2020, prosecutors and defense both said the same thing on Thursday.

It was never about the money for him.

Lawyers gave closing arguments Thursday as the federal murder-for-hire trial against Maund, the Austin, Texas, auto magnate, and codefendants Bryon Brockway and Adam Carey nears its end. Prosecutors say Brockway and Carey fatally shot 33-year-old Holly Williams and 36-year-old William Lanway with Maund’s approval in Nashville in March 2020.

According to the government’s theory of the case, Maund got put in touch with Gilad Peled, an ex-Israel Defense Forces tank commander and bodyguard, who assembled a team of veterans and security professionals to handle an alleged extortion attempt by Lanway. They say Maund had sex with Williams, whom prosecutors said was a high-end escort and Lanway’s “on-again, off-again” girlfriend, during a trip to Nashville in February 2020. Lanway allegedly threatened to reveal the purported affair to Maund’s family unless he sent him $25,000.

There was a bit of discrepancy over whether that amount was actually $2,500 because of a text Lanway sent, or whether that was a typo, but prosecutors say that doesn’t matter.

“Erik Maund doesn’t care about $2,500 vs $25,000,” the screens in room 6D of the Fred D. Thompson Federal Courthouse read during the government’s closing statement.

Nashville police's West Precinct detectives are investigating the March 13th double homicide of Holly Williams, 33, and her estranged boyfriend, William Lanway, 36,

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brooke Farzad played for the jury the covert recording between Maund and Peled, who is cooperating with the government.

In the call from December 2021, Maund says “I’d rather take care of it permanently than do the 25,” in response to a fake scenario concocted by federal agents in which “one of the Nashville shooters” attempted to extort Maund for an additional $25,000.

Maund did the same thing when Lanway demanded $25,000 in March 2020, Farzad said.

“This was never about the money for Erik Maund,” she said. Prosecutors say bank records show Maund ended up sending Peled $905,000 before and after the killings of Williams and Lanway.

But Maund’s attorneys see things differently.

Attorney Perry Minton pointed out that $900,000 is about a three-month salary for Maund. That amount of money may not mean as much to him as it does to the average person, Minton said.

“Do not equate the amount of money with him deciding to kill people,” Minton said.

Minton also said there wasn’t proof that Lanway tried to extort Maund for as much as $25,000. He said there also wasn’t proof that someone was being threatened, as he said Peled had at one point told investigators.

“The truth is he was cheating on his wife, and he didn’t want her to know,” Minton said.

It was, Minton said, not a problem that Maund would have felt required killing anyone.

But Minton argued that Peled escalated the situation so it got to that point, and he went as far as withholding from Maund a situational report created by the team in Nashville on March 9 that said there was not an immediate threat, Minton said.

Minton said the team of professionals who were sent to Nashville — including Carey, Brockway and two men named David Conaway and Anthony Repinski, who left the operation before the killings — was overkill for the problem that Maund was facing.

“He (Peled) had to bring four new Ferraris to win a foot race,” Minton said. “… Don’t you think a bunch of Ferraris in a foot race might get someone run over?”

By getting Williams and Lanway killed, Peled stood to make more money from Maund, Minton said.

When he was working with Maund, Peled “was not thinking about how to make that problem smaller,” Minton said.

During rebuttal, Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert McGuire pushed back against this idea that Maund was a “babe in the woods,” as he put it. And for Maund’s story to make sense, you also have to ignore testimony from Jim DiMeo that Lanway extorted him for $25,000. DiMeo is a partner at Maund’s Toyota dealership in Austin and introduced Maund to Peled.

Luke Evans, representing Brockway, called Peled “a liar,” and also argued that there was not enough proof to show within reasonable doubt that Brockway was with Carey when Williams and Lanway were killed.

The government’s evidence against Carey was stronger, including phone location data that placed him near the site of where Williams and Lanway’s bodies were left late the night of their deaths. Evans argued that was because Brockway wasn’t involved in the killings.

But Carey’s attorney Benjamin Perry argued that it was because Carey had nothing to hide.

Perry’s argument also rested on the claim that neither Williams nor Lanway were kidnapped, but were killed in the parking lot of Williams’ apartment complex.

Perry asked Judge William Campbell for an immediate mistrial following Minton’s closing argument. He said Minton acted improperly when describing the call between Peled and Maund in which Maund offers to pay for the death of one of the shooters — presumed to be Carey. Minton suggested he may not said differently if he were in Maund’s shoes. Campbell denied Perry’s motion.

Maund, Carey and Brockway all face charges of conspiracy to commit murder for hire and kidnapping resulting in death. Carey and Brockway face an additional charge of conspiracy to commit kidnapping. That charge was dropped against Maund.

The jury has received instructions and begins deliberating Friday morning. The Tennessean will publish a story once a verdict is delivered.

