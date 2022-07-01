Lawyers give closing arguments in Rebecca Ruud trial; judge to announce verdict by July 15

Rebecca Ruud (left) next to one of her attorneys during her trial in which she is charged with first-degree and second-degree murder, abuse or neglect of a child, tampering with physical evidence, and abandonment of a corpse in the death of her daughter Savannah Leckie in 2017.

After three days of testimony, attorneys presented their closing arguments Thursday in the Rebecca Ruud murder trial. Ruud is accused of killing and burning the body of her 16-year-old daughter, Savannah Leckie, in Ozark County in 2017.

Ruud is charged with first-degree murder, child abuse that resulted in death, felony murder, tampering with physical evidence and abandonment of a corpse.

Prosecutors presented an extensive case including witnesses from law enforcement in Ozark County, volunteer firefighters, K-9 handlers, Ruud's husband, Leckie's adopted mother Tamile Leckie-Montague, neighbors and friends of Ruud, and former inmates she allegedly confessed the crimes to.

Prosecutors also presented physical evidence including fragments of burned bones that were found on Ruud's property and DNA-matched to Leckie and a recording made by Ruud where she confessed to burning Leckie's body.

Assistant Attorney General Anthony Brown, who presented the state's case, argued in his closing statement that Ruud has repeatedly placed the blame on others throughout her court proceedings.

"The defendant likes to point the finger at everyone else," Brown said. "And she's doing it again by attempting to place the blame for Savannah's death at the feet of Ms. Montague and even Savannah herself."

Brown pointed to the fact that Ruud had confessed to multiple people what she did to her daughter, including former inmates who he admitted weren't the greatest people.

"I've been an attorney for a while," he said. "In that time I've seen that crimes born in hell rarely have angels as witnesses."

Savannah Leckie

In closing, he asked Judge Calvin Holden to find Ruud guilty of first-degree murder, pointing to what was left of Leckie after Ruud had burned her body.

"Thirteen teeth, a jawbone and a zipper pull, that's all that was left," Brown said. "All that was left of Savannah Leckie could fit inside a bag."

Ruud's lawyers argued throughout the case that Ruud had only burned Leckie's body after Leckie had killed herself. They spent most of their time on cross-examination of Leckie's adopted mother, Montague, focusing on Leckie's history of mental illness including attempting suicide as well as previous allegations of abuse she had made.

"Savannah killed herself," public defender Lauren Kate Welborn said. "That's every bit as plausible as [Ruud] murdering her."

In the defense's closing argument they said the state had not proved that a murder took place all that they had proved is that Ruud had burned the body.

"It wasn't the smart choice. It wasn't the good choice. It wasn't the logical choice," Welborn said. "But it's what happened."

In closing, they asked the judge to find Ruud not guilty.

"A lot of people let Savannah down," Welborn said. "But [Ruud] isn't one of them."

Following the arguments, Judge Holden, who was presiding over the bench trial, said he would take a few weeks to go over all the witnesses and the testimony. He said he would announce his verdict by July 15.

