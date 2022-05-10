Lawyers in Dabate trial deliver final arguments

May 10—The jury in the Richard Dabate trial heard closing arguments Monday and began their deliberations.

During the prosecutor's allotted hour, he reminded the jurors of the information they learned throughout 5 weeks of testimony, and said he was confident it was enough for them to find Dabate guilty of murder in his wife Connie's death.

On the other hand, defense lawyer Trent LaLima attempted to poke holes in the state's case, which he said was based on unreliable evidence gathered in a lackluster investigation.

Dabate testified Thursday that on the morning of Dec. 23, 2015, he returned home after an aborted trip to work to find an intruder in the house, who shot his wife Connie in the basement, and then tied him to a chair and injured him with a box cutter and other tools.

He also admitted to engaging in an affair with a friend, Sara Ganzer, who became pregnant with his child.

Dabate said he and Connie experienced a rough patch beginning in 2014 and continuing through 2015, but by the time of her death they were in a good place, even after he told her about the baby.

Prosecutor Matthew Gedansky has said that Dabate killed his wife to avoid the pitfalls of a divorce.

During the trial he called witnesses who testified about conversations in which Dabate voiced concerns about divorce, and that he would lose family and friends. Gedansky said the pressure was mounting for Dabate in late 2015, because he hadn't decided what to do yet.

Gedansky started the first half of his argument by giving the jury a walk-through of the Dabates' morning on Dec. 23, 2015. He pointed out the times that doors opened, when phone calls were made, when Dabate was making searches on the internet, and when Connie was sending messages on Facebook. Connie's Fitbit was recording her movement all the while, he said.

Then Connie left for the YMCA, and Dabate stayed home, he said. That was proven by his continued use of his laptop and the GPS coordinates from his cellphone, according to Gedansky.

When Connie returned early, Dabate must have wondered why, and that's why he looked up the YMCA group exercise schedule at that moment, Gedansky said.

Connie's Fitbit continued to show her walking around until 10:05 a.m. once she was back home. However, the home alarm system recorded the last movement on the second floor of the house at 9:34 a.m. That has to be when Dabate confronted the intruder, and then followed him downstairs to the basement, "but it's not," Gedansky said.

Gedansky voiced the following questions about Dabate's account: How did the intruder slip by Dabate into the house? Why didn't he try to steal anything else? Why didn't the intruder shoot Dabate, or stab him with the knife Dabate said the intruder was wielding? If Dabate was stabbed while sitting in a chair, why didn't the blood drip down his shirt, or onto the backs of his pant legs?

After the intruder fled, Dabate has said he climbed up the basement stairs to the kitchen, where he called 911. Gedansky wondered how his injuries were so debilitating that he laid on the kitchen floor for 20 minutes and didn't check on Connie in the basement.

LaLima spent much of his time for arguments questioning the reliability of the evidence presented in the case, though he admitted he couldn't address every point in an hour.

Focusing on the evidence obtained by technology, LaLima asked the jurors if any of them had ever experienced a corrupted file or been taken down the wrong road by a GPS system.

In this case, GPS data from Dabate's cellphone didn't show any evidence he left his property, but LaLima pointed out that the GPS data wasn't being recorded every minute. He suggested it was possible that Dabate briefly drove towards work but turned around and made it back home without his movement being recorded.

He questioned if the GPS data was reliable enough for the jury to be certain of its accuracy.

LaLima also challenged the accuracy of Connie's Fitbit device, and reminded the jurors that devices like the fitness tracker aren't made to be used in a court case. He said it's not a research device or some special piece of equipment, but a product made by a company for profit that can be purchased at Walmart.

Regarding the discovery of unknown DNA on a bedroom closet door, basement door, a safe, and Dabate's gun, LaLima said those items aren't like a refrigerator; they're in places strangers don't usually go. The chances of finding unknown DNA there if Dabate's account isn't true are "astronomical,"LaLima said.

"These things happen. The world has violent people," LaLima said.

The state police could have done more to investigate, but instead, within hours they had already targeted Dabate as a suspect, said LaLima. Since that day Dabate has been under a microscope, and the prosecution has used everything he did afterward as a sign of guilt, LaLima said.

He noted that the state called over 130 witnesses, a number of them Dabate's former neighbors. As neighbors testified that they hadn't seen a camouflaged man, they bolstered the defense's case too, because they hadn't seen Dabate out in his yard planting evidence either, LaLima said.

LaLima disputed that Dabate was under pressure in 2015, as his baby with Sara Ganzer grew closer to being born. Ganzer wasn't pressuring Dabate, he said. She wasn't threatening to tell Connie or anyone else. She hadn't told her own mother who the baby's father was, he pointed out. Similarly, Connie wasn't threatening to take the children away or leave him poor in divorce proceedings.

LaLima also wondered how Dabate could have pulled off staging the scene in the 6 minutes between when Connie's Fitbit last recorded movement and when he called 911.

"In conclusion, I think you have a number of sources of reasonable doubt," LaLima said.

In his rebuttal, Gedansky defended the state police investigation, saying "every T was crossed, every I was dotted".

He said the evidence proved Dabate's "illogical, ridiculous, horrible plan."

