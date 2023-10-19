Lawyers for Delphi suspect Richard Allen withdraw from case

Oct. 19—FORT WAYNE — A major shake up is coming to the Delphi case as both attorneys for Richard Allen will withdraw from the case.

The withdrawals were announced at the beginning of a hearing Thursday in Allen County Superior Court I.

Judge Frances Gull, the special judge appointed to the case, notified an at-capacity crowd in the courtroom that defense attorney Andrew Baldwin submitted his withdrawal earlier Thursday. She said defense attorney Bradley Rozzi was expected to also submit his withdrawal.

The withdrawals guarantee the case will be drawn out even further, as new counsel for Allen will have to be appointed. It's been nearly a year since Allen was arrested and charged with two counts of murder in the deaths of Delphi teens Libby German and Abby Williams.

A jury trial was scheduled for Jan. 8, 2024.

No reason was given by Gull as to why the attorneys withdrew. However, accusations and rumors have swirled in the last week and a half among online Delphi communities and true crime podcasts about the alleged leak of discovery evidence, specifically crime scene photos.

Co-hosts of the Murder Sheet podcast, Kevin Greenlee and Áine Cain, made the rounds on national news this week after they claimed in a recent episode they were given "graphic crime scene" photos.

The podcast hosts alleged the photos were originally leaked by a former professional associate of Baldwin. The two said in their most recent episode they had no reason to believe the photos were purposefully leaked by the defense team.

The hosts said they did not receive the material from the former associate, instead getting them from someone who got them from someone else. The content of the photos was not discussed.

Rich Snay, host of the Delphi After Dark podcast, briefly mentioned the contents of the photos — he said he's also in possession of them — in a YouTube video Sunday. He said the crime scene appeared to be untouched in photos and there was no indication of footprints nor blood.

Greenlee pushed back about claims that the content of the photos reveal anything substantial, at least for the average viewer, during the most recent episode of Murder Sheet.

"There's nothing that a layperson could look at in these photos and come to any conclusions about," he said.

Greenlee and Cain said they notified law enforcement, including the prosecution and the defense about the leak, and have since deleted the photos in their possession.

The two spent a lot of time in recent episodes telling their listeners to report the photos to authorities and delete them, if they come across them.

Though the photos do appear to be circulating online to some degree, it does not appear they are easily accessible.

A YouTube video alleges to show what Allen's attorneys claimed was a symbol representing the letter "F" on a tree.

His attorneys claimed in a recent filing the Delphi teens were ritualistically sacrificed by a Norse pagan and white-nationalist linked cult.

The "F" symbol, they alleged, was painted on a tree with Libby's blood.

Thursday's hearing in Fort Wayne was meant to prepare for an Oct. 31 hearing and "other matters which have recently arisen," according to court documents.

Some speculated Gull could throw Allen's attorneys off the case for the leak.

The minutes-long hearing drew a large crowd, including media outlets, true crime podcasters and the general public. The deaths of Libby and Abby, the subsequent investigation, and now the case, have drawn widespread interest.

More than three dozen people were lined up outside the courtroom by 12:30 p.m. The hearing was scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Courtroom capacity was 90. Few, if any seats, were unoccupied.

One woman said she arrived at the courthouse at 7 a.m. Others came as far as Toledo, Ohio, and Cleveland.

The Oct. 31 hearing is still on the schedule. Gull told the prosecution she expects Allen to have new appointed attorneys by that time. She also said Baldwin and Rozzi are likely to assist in the transfer of the case to the new attorneys.

"They are not required but I think they will, in the best interest of Mr. Allen," Gull said.

