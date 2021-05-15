Lawyers drop efforts to dismiss charges in Canada Goose coat thefts

Julie Manganis, The Salem News, Beverly, Mass.
·2 min read

May 14—DANVERS — Lawyers for some of the five people accused in a flash-mob style robbery of pricey Canada Goose parkas have decided to drop their efforts to have the charges dismissed, at least for now, they told a Salem Superior Court judge Friday.

The robbery, on Dec. 26, 2019, garnered extensive publicity after Giblee's, an upscale menswear store on Route 114 in Danvers, released video footage of the incident, in which workers trying to stop the thefts were injured. The store had been previously targeted over the parkas, which retail at around $1,000 each. At the time, the parkas were in high demand as a status symbol.

The case had been scheduled for Friday for a hearing on a motion to dismiss some of the charges.

Charged in the case are Bryon Vaughn, 24, and Mekeda McKenzie, 20, of Dorchester; Kashawnii Roumo-O'Brien, 21, and Lynasja Trimble, 21, of Mattapan; and Adriana James, 24, of Jamaica Plain. All five are charged with unarmed robbery and assault and battery on a person 60 or older and attempting to commit a crime. McKenzie and James also face larceny charges after police say they managed to get coats out of the store.

Vaughn, McKenzie, and Roumo-O'Brien's attorneys said at a hearing in February that they would seek dismissals of some of the charges. Since then Roumo-O'Brien's lawyer has left the case for unrelated reasons, and lawyers for the other defendants indicated Friday that they would be interested in a potential resolution of the case short of trial.

To that end, Judge Thomas Drechsler scheduled a conference on July 14 to discuss that further.

