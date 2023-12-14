Lawyers for ex-Ald. Ed Burke will get chance to make case to the jury as closings at corruption trial continue

Jason Meisner, Ray Long, Megan Crepeau, Chicago Tribune
Prosecutors Thursday are expected to highlight former Ald. Ed Burke’s alleged attempts to shake down the developers leading the $600 million Old Post Office renovation as closing arguments in Burke’s landmark corruption case continue.

The post office scheme is the centerpiece of the sprawling racketeering indictment against Burke and features dozens of videotaped meetings and recorded phone calls made by Burke’s colleague, then-Ald. Daniel Solis, who was secretly cooperating with the FBI.

After Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane MacArthur wraps up her remarks to the jury Thursday morning, Burke attorney Joseph Duffy will get his turn to argue their case, which has so far hinged on claims that Burke never offered to perform any official action in exchange for developers hiring his private law firm, Klafter & Burke, to do property tax appeals.

Burke’s legal team has also noted that for all of the allegations, Burke was never paid a dime in any of schemes he’s charged with. And they’ve had choice words for Solis, who they say was desperate to save his own skin and fed Burke a steady stream of FBI-scripted lies to get him to say something incriminating.

The racketeering charges allege Burke used his significant City Hall power to try to get business for his private law firm from developers of the Old Post Office, owners of a Burger King in his Southwest Side 14th Ward and a developer desperate to install a sign for a Binny’s Beverage Depot in Portage Park.

He is also accused of threatening to block an admission fee increase at the Field Museum to retaliate against officials who failed to give a paid internship to a daughter of one of his longtime City Council allies.

In her closing argument Wednesday, MacArthur spent three hours painting an excruciatingly detailed and unflattering portrait of Burke, the fallen power broker who for decades stood at the pinnacle of the old Chicago Democratic political machine.

Despite the polished veneer he presented to the public, Burke was corrupt to the core, MacArthur said, petty, fiercely protective of his own power, and constantly looking for a chance to line his own pockets.

“Mr. Burke’s hand was out again and again, demanding money and benefits from the very people he was supposed to act on behalf of,” MacArthur told jurors. “Ed Burke was a powerful and corrupt politician and this was his racket.”

Closings are expected to be lengthy, with MacArthur’s initial argument expected to last about five hours in total, followed by a full day’s worth of defense remarks and then jury instructions.

U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall has said she is hopeful jurors will get the case by the end of the week.

Solis, who turned FBI mole in 2016 and cooperated extensively against Burke and others, secretly recorded dozens of conversations with Burke that were played for the jury. He was called to the stand Tuesday by Burke’s defense in an attempt to dirty him up and poke holes in his cooperation, but largely held his cool under intense questioning.

The recordings include lines that have surely stuck in jurors’ minds, perhaps most memorably when Burke asked Solis on a wiretapped call, “So did we land the, uh, the tuna?” when talking about getting the Old Post Office business.

Burke, 79, who served 54 years as alderman before leaving the City Council in May, is charged with 14 counts including racketeering, federal program bribery, attempted extortion, conspiracy to commit extortion and using interstate commerce to facilitate an unlawful activity.

His longtime ward aide, Peter Andrews, 73, is charged as part of the Burger King episode with one count of attempted extortion, one count of conspiracy to commit extortion, two counts of using interstate commerce to facilitate an unlawful activity and one count of making a false statement to the FBI.

Real estate developer Charles Cui, 52, is facing counts stemming from the Binny’s pole sign chapter of federal program bribery, using interstate commerce to facilitate an unlawful activity and making false statements to the FBI.

    Jason Fitz is joined by senior NFL reporter Charles Robinson to go behind the scenes and get the inside scoop on the latest stories around the NFL, and later, Charles talks to senior NFL reporter Jori Epstein to get the latest from the NFL owner's meetings in Dallas. Fitz and Charles discuss the report that Bill Belichick will be fired at the end of the season as they look at the future of both Belichick and the New England Patriots. Could Mike Vrabel be the guy for the job? Justin Herbert is out for the season with a hand injury, and Easton Stick will be the starter this week. After another failed season, where will the Los Angeles Chargers go from here? Later, Charles and Jori give their takeaways from the NFL owner's meetings, as Jori recaps Roger Goodell's comments on officiating and the Kadarius Toney's offsides penalty from Sunday, and Charles calls for the NFL to take the gray area out of asking an official if you're lined up properly. The duo also discuss the expansion of international games and the NFL adding a game in Brazil, the potential change to rule around fumbling the ball out of the endzone and Super Bowl 61 being played in Los Angeles.