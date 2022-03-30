Lawyers file federal lawsuit in case of Pocono teen killed in police shooting

Lawyers for Christian Hall’s parents have filed a federal lawsuit against five Pennsylvania State Police personnel, as well as Monroe County and its top two district attorneys, following the 19-year-old’s fatal shooting by police in 2020 and the subsequent local investigation.

The officers are accused of excessive force, and the district attorneys are accused of retaliating against Fe and Gareth Hall, among other allegations.

Christian Hall was shot by police on the Route 33 overpass above Interstate 80 on Dec. 30, 2020. Officers responded after Hall anonymously called 911 about a possibly suicidal person. He was shot with his hands in the air after about 90 minutes of attempts at negotiation and de-escalation. Hall held a realistic-looking pellet gun that was pointed up and away from the police.

The lawsuit, filed in the Middle District of Pennsylvania by Ben Crump and Devon Jacob, comes 15 months after Hall was shot, and one year to the day after Monroe County First Assistant District Attorney Michael Mancuso announced at a press conference that the shooting was justified.

The lawsuit names, publicly for the first time, Corporal Charles S. Phelps and Trooper Ian D. MacMillan as the officers who fired on Hall.

Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Robert Evanchik and two John Does employed by PSP are also defendants.

Phelps, MacMillan and both John Does are accused of excessive force and failure to intervene, both Fourth Amendment violations.

Dozens of community members came together at a "Justice for Christian Hall" rally at Dansbury Park on Nov. 27.

Of interest What we know about the fatal shooting of Christian Hall at hands of police

John Doe 1 is the officer who fired an initial round of bullets that did not strike Hall, and John Doe 2 is the officer who instructed: “If he doesn’t drop it, take him.” Phelps and MacMillan then fired, according to the lawsuit.

Hall was standing in a pose of surrender when he was shot, and was not a threat, the lawsuit argues, making deadly force excessive. Despite that stance, none of the officers intervened after the order to shoot.

Story continues

Evanchik, the PSP commissioner, is accused of a conspiracy to interfere with civil rights, along with Monroe County District Attorney E. David Christine Jr. and First Assistant District Attorney Michael Mancuso.

After the shooting, the state police issued a statement claiming that troopers fired after Hall pointed his weapon at them. Dashcam video shows that Hall did not do that.

The lawsuit alleges that those who drafted the statement would have seen recordings of the shooting and knew that portion was untrue.

The statement has never been retracted or corrected by the PSP, the lawsuit notes. It alleges that the statement was authorized by Evanchik, and intended to pressure Fe and Gareth Hall not to sue.

Dashcam footage of the shooting was released in November by NBC News and Spotlight PA after the Halls and their lawyers obtained it via subpoena. According to the lawsuit, Evanchik initially made an objection under Pennsylvania’s Criminal History Record Information Act, and then wanted a confidentiality agreement in order to produce them.

Related Community reacts to release of footage showing Christian Hall's hands were raised when he was shot

Grief, faith and anger Hall family reflects on a year without Christian

Following a legal threat from the Halls' lawyers, Evanchik turned over the video without such an agreement.

The lawsuit alleges that Christine and Mancuso also contributed to the conspiracy by covering for the false statement and making a misleading presentation during a press conference last year.

The presentation shown by Mancuso at that press conference included video of the shooting — but with Hall blurred in the final moments before the police fired. That misleads the viewer as to what occurred, suggesting that he pointed the weapon at troopers in those moments, the lawsuit argues.

Mancuso and Christine are accused of retaliating against Fe and Gareth Hall for their public criticism of the Pennsylvania State Police and the Monroe County DA’s office. One of their consistent demands was for the DA’s office to ask the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office to investigate the shooting, which local officials declined to do.

Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump holds up a photo of Christian Hall. Crump has been in Minneapolis attending the Derek Chauvin trial as the George Floyd family attorney. Crump also represents the Hall family.

According to the lawsuit, the retaliation occurred at the press conference when Mancuso accused them of not cooperating, and attacked Christian Hall's character, among other negative statements.

The lawsuit also makes liability claims and notes that Gareth Hall, as the administrator of his son’s estate, can sue for financial damages and bring a wrongful death claim.

"What happened to Christian and his parents is not excusable," Crump and Jacob said in a statement announcing that they had filed the lawsuit. "Government should always be accountable to the people," they said, calling for reforms including allowing the attorney general to investigate deadly force cases.

"Just like George Floyd’s unlawful homicide, the involved Troopers who committed this unlawful homicide took time to deliberate before they decided to end Christian Hall’s life. We obtained justice for George Floyd and we will obtain justice for Christian Hall," Crump and Jacob said.

The Halls and their lawyers are seeking a jury trial.

The Pennsylvania State Police and the Monroe County District Attorney's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

— Brian Myszkowski contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Lawyers allege excessive force in suit tied to Christian Hall case