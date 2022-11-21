Lawyers say Ga. man was dropped on head, knocked out by jailers after wrongful arrest

A man is suing a local sheriff’s department after he ended up unconscious and bleeding in a jail cell over a simple misunderstanding.

A lawyer gave Channel 2 Action News police body camera footage that shows deputies dropping the victim onto his head in a Hall County jail cell, knocking him out.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes talked to Dewon Greer, who is now permanently scarred from the incident, which happened in September of last year.

Hall County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled Greer over for an issue with his tail light as he and his wife were headed to Lake Lanier to take their boat out.

To Greer’s surprise, his license was suspended.

“I’m like, ‘Why is my license suspended?’ and they said child support,” Greer said. “And I know that was already paid and I had my child support papers with me.”

Greer was taken to jail.

Greer said deputies wouldn’t even look at the paperwork and took him to jail.

