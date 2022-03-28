Lawyers in high-profile murder case contend Virginia Supreme Court unconstitutionally stripped ‘speedy trial’ rights

Lawyers representing three defendants in a high-profile Norfolk murder case contended Friday that the Virginia Supreme Court has in recent years unlawfully stripped defendants of a constitutional right.

The state’s highest court began issuing a series of “emergency orders” — stemming from the pandemic and related lockdowns — in early 2020 that essentially waived defendants’ rights to have their cases heard in a timely way.

The orders, these attorneys maintain, violate the constitutional guarantee of a “speedy and public trial by jury” afforded in the Bill of Rights.

“It is unconstitutional on its face,” one of those attorneys, Emily M. Munn, said. The right to have cases heard quickly, she said, is “a bedrock of our society” and “a cornerstone of the American criminal justice system” that can’t be simply set aside.

The attorneys are representing three of the four defendants arrested in August and charged in the June 2011 slaying of Old Dominion University student Christopher Cummings at an apartment near the school. Cummings was the nephew of U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Maryland, who died in 2019.

The defendants are charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, malicious wounding in the shooting of another man and various other charges.

Their lawyers contend that beginning in 2020, the Virginia Supreme Court has unfairly removed the key mechanism — the ticking time clock — that forces prosecutors to get cases to trial. They also assert that because Norfolk prosecutors know the delays aren’t being held against them, they have dragged their feet on setting trials.

Under the Sixth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, “the accused shall enjoy the right to a speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury of the State and district wherein the crime shall have been committed.”

The constitution doesn’t define “speedy,” leaving that to the states. Under Virginia law, prosecutors have five months from an indictment to bring jailed inmates to trial — nine months if they are not in custody.

Story continues

Delays caused or agreed to by the defense — also a primary reason for slow dockets — aren’t held against prosecutors. But a failure by the prosecution to abide by the rules can lead to inmates being released or their charges dismissed.

In the Cummings case, it took Norfolk detectives 10 years to bring charges. But it’s been more than seven months since the four defendants were indicted in August.

Because the men are being jailed pending trial, the deadline to get the case to trial typically would have expired two months ago. In this case, trial dates have only begun to be set.

Norfolk Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Madeline Woodruff responded that before setting the trial date, prosecutors were attempting to “streamline the process” by pushing to hold one trial with four defendants rather than four separate trials.

But that decision required a hearing before a judge, and prosecutors contend it was actually defense lawyers dragging their feet on the hearing that was ultimately held Friday.

“Unfortunately, court dockets strained by the Covid-19 pandemic, scheduling conflicts and outright refusal among the five attorneys involved in the case have made setting a court date for the joinder hearing a very difficult task,” Woodruff wrote.

“Every one of the dates proposed by the Commonwealth has been turned down by one of the four defense attorneys on account of court date conflicts, vacation days, or medical procedure,” she added.

The prosecutor showed Norfolk Circuit Court Judge David W. Lannetti a stack of emails between her office and five defense lawyers that she said showed a “good faith effort” by prosecutors to set the hearing.

An attorney for a fourth defendant was successful in getting a five-day trial scheduled for June, and Lannetti asked another attorney why he didn’t take it upon himself to “set the trial date” himself.

But the defense lawyers contend that trial dates are traditionally the prosecution’s job to spearhead, and that Norfolk prosecutors in this case did not take the normal steps to begin that process.

Munn, who represents Javon Doyle, cited the Magna Carta, a foundational document of basic human rights. The 1215 document says in part that no one will be “denied or delayed” justice.

“Virginians were trailblazers in the effort to promptly memorialize the rights that Americans demanded in their new republic, and the right to a speedy trial was among the most important and earliest ones,” Munn wrote in a filing.

Munn contended the Virginia Supreme Court orders to “toll speedy trial” — or stop the clock from ticking — has no backing in law. Such a “blanket denial of a constitutional right cannot stand,” she said, saying the pending charges against her client should be dismissed.

Nathaniel Chapman, a Norfolk lawyer representing Ahmad Watson, one of the other men charged in the slaying, also asserts that the high court’s orders are unconstitutional.

“The Virginia Supreme Court does not have the authority to summarily disregard our right to a speedy trial ... guaranteed under the U.S. Constitution,” he said at Friday’s hearing.

“Life has resumed,” Chapman said, saying that restaurants, business and schools are back. “But guess what’s not going on? The commonwealth is not setting a trial date for my client.”

The lawyers point out that many trials have gone forward in Norfolk in recent months, albeit with pandemic-related protections in place. Jurors have been reprimanded for failing to show up for jury duty. It no longer makes sense, they say, to give prosecutors such an easy out.

Eric Korslund, who represents defendant Rashad Dooley, said the Virginia Supreme Court tolled the speedy trial rules “for the court’s purpose” — to help everyone deal with the pandemic — “not for the (prosecution’s) purpose.”

“It’s disingenuous ... for the (the prosecution) to rely on this order that wasn’t intended for them,” he said.

Woodruff countered that by stopping the clock on speedy trial, the Virginia Supreme Court simply “acknowledges the strain the pandemic has put on the Virginia court system which has made it far more difficult than usual to meet regularly scheduled deadlines.”

She said a determination that a defendant’s Sixth Amendment rights have been violated is “determined by a four-factor test” the U.S. Supreme Court outlined in a prior case.

That includes the length of the delay, the reason for it — including whether it was a deliberate attempt by prosecutors to “hamper” the defendant’s case — as well as whether the defendant asserted the right, and the “prejudice to the defendant” by the delay.

Applying those factors to the Cummings case, Woodruff said, makes clear there’s no violation.

Lannetti, who has so far not made a ruling, is now in the position of having to rule on whether the state’s highest court issued unconstitutional pandemic orders. If he rules the orders were lawful, the attorneys are expected to take their argument to U.S. District Court in Norfolk.

Also Friday, Lannetti ruled that there would be four separate trials in the Cummings case.

The prosecution contended that one large trial would help with “judicial economy,” saving time and expense and sparing key witnesses from having to come to court four times.

But defense lawyers contended they needed to be able to confront the witnesses against their clients, such as grilling them on the stand. They can’t do that, they said, if they are all co-defendants in the case case.

“Judicial economy, or the convenience to the commonwealth, can never trump a defendant’s rights,” said Asha Pandya, a Norfolk lawyer representing Kwaume Edwards, contending that one joint trial would lead to “mistrial after mistrial after mistrial.”

In the end, Lannetti sided with the defense.

Watson’s trial date is now set for September. The trial dates for Doyle and Dooley haven’t yet been worked out. Edwards already has a five-day trial date set for June after Pandya pressed the issue earlier.

Peter Dujardin, 757-247-4749, pdujardin@dailypress.com