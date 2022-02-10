Lawyers hopeful Nicholas Tartaglione won't face death penalty as trial set in homicide case

Twelve times since last March the U.S. Department of Justice has reversed course and notified accused killers that they would no longer face the death penalty.

That is a promising sign for opponents of capital punishment but a far cry from the end of the federal death penalty they had expected when Joe Biden became president.

The piecemeal approach offers a glimmer of hope for Nicholas Tartaglione, the ex-police officer charged in White Plains federal court in the killing of four men in Orange County in 2016.

Tartaglione's trial has finally been scheduled for March 2023, nearly seven years after the quadruple homicide. But it could be moved up if the defense succeeds in getting the Department of Justice to reverse course on the death penalty.

The lead defense lawyer, Bruce Barket, has declined to reveal any details of the defense case for why his client should not face capital punishment — just as he was mum four years ago when a similar effort failed under the Trump administration.

Tartaglione was a retired Briarcliff Manor cop who had also worked in Yonkers, Mount Vernon and Pawling.

He was arrested in December 2016, eight months after four men disappeared from a bar in Chester, in Orange County, that was run by Tartaglione’s brother.

The day after his arrest, the bodies of Martin Luna, Miguel Luna, Urbano Santiago and Hector Gutierrez were discovered by the FBI and state police on property Tartaglione had been renting at the time of the disappearance.

Tartaglione is charged with conspiracy to sell cocaine and kidnapping and murder in furtherance of the conspiracy.

According to prosecutors, Martin Luna had owed money for a drug deal. He was lured to the Likquid Lounge on April 11, 2016, and brought with him his nephew Miguel; his niece’s fiancé Santiago; and family friend Gutierrez, none of whom had anything to do with the drug deal.

At the bar, prosecutors allege, Tartaglione strangled Martin Luna with a zip tie before taking his body to the property. His co-conspirators brought the others there, where each of the three was shot in the head. Prosecutors accuse Tartaglione of shooting one of the men.

Biden's campaign pledge to end capital punishment at the federal level has so far not led to an administration policy.

Last summer, Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a moratorium on federal executions while a review of Trump Administration death penalty protocol changes was ongoing. But there has been no blanket policy on emptying federal death row or seeking the death penalty in pending and future cases.

"It looks like (Garland) is trying to fix the death penalty; it doesn't look like he's trying to end the death penalty," said Robert Dunham, director of the Death Penalty Information Center in Washington, D.C.

He pointed to conflicting signals that make it difficult to predict where the DOJ is headed.

On the one hand, prosecutors have opted not to seek the death penalty in some recent cases. One involved the killing of a law enforcement officer in California, a case in which the Trump DOJ would have likely sought the death penalty.

On the other hand, the DOJ is still defending death sentences on appeal.

Cassandra Stubbs, director of the Capital Punishment Project at the American Civil Liberties Union, said the moratorium and the gradual about-face on seeking the death penalty were a good start but the lack of more extensive policy decisions is frustrating.

"It's encouraging that it's moving in the right direction," she said. "The discouraging piece is while it's a significant number it's only half (of the pending cases)."

The DOJ's withdrawal of the 12 notices of intent came in nine cases spread out around the country in states that have the death penalty and those that don't.

While there is no clear common thread, one possible pattern does not bode well for Tartaglione. None of the other cases involved more than two victims.

Tartaglione's is one of six death penalty cases of the 23 still pending that have at least four victims.

Barket would not say whether the defense has offered new details related to Tartaglione or whether they are relying on similarities to any of the other withdrawn cases to convince the government.

It is possible that they are citing the harsh conditions of pre-trial detention Tartaglione faced at the troubled Metropolitan Correctional Center in lower Manhattan.

Lifesaving efforts by Tartaglione when he was in law enforcement are almost certainly part of the defense mitigation efforts. And his lawyers could be including details of when Tartaglione shared a cell with financier and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Barket has said that Tartaglione intervened during Epstein's failed suicide attempt in July 2019. Tartaglione was no longer his cellmate when Epstein succeeded in killing himself the following month.

Bruce Barket, Nicholas Tartaglione's lawyer, outside federal court in White Plains following hearing at which he asked for his client to be moved from Metropolitan Correctional Center in lower Manhattan because of the physical conditions there and recent treatment by guards related to Tartaglione's complaints since the suicide of his former cellmate, the millionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

U.S. District Judge Kenneth Karas was adamant during a conference last month that Tartaglione's trial would begin next March at the latest. Barket assured him that the effort to complete the “deauthorization” package would not distract the defense team from moving forward on other pre-trial motions to Karas.

The defense and prosecutors reached agreement on the schedule leading up to the trial. But they differed on how long of a break there should be between the guilt phase and a penalty phase if Tartaglione is convicted of any of the death-eligible charges. Prosecutors wanted a week. The defense sought up to four weeks.

It appeared Karas might disappoint both sides. He said he was inclined to start a penalty phase a day or two after the initial verdict, worried that a longer break would be unfair to the jurors.

