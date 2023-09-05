Lawyers, lawmakers call for Worrell’s reinstatement at Orange courthouse

ORLANDO, Fla. — Local attorneys and lawmakers gathered at the Orange County Courthouse to demand that suspended State Attorney Monique Worrell be reinstated a month after she was removed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Tuesday’s press conference in the courthouse courtyard held in solidarity with Worrell, who wasn’t present, happened at the same time as others organized in Tampa and Miami. Though few supporters attended, those who did spoke out against Worrell’s removal and called it “unconstitutional.”

It’s been nearly a month since Worrell was suspended after months of back-and-forth with law enforcement leaders accusing her of not prosecuting crime aggressively enough. Much of the scrutiny came in light of several high-profile shootings in Orange County, including one in Pine Hills that resulted in the killings of three people, including a child and a TV news reporter.

DeSantis replaced her Aug. 9 with Orange County Judge Andrew Bain, who is a member of the Federalist Society, a conservative legal organization.

“I find it very ironic to be in a place of justice here at the Orange County Courthouse as we are dealing with an issue of injustice,” state Rep. Anna Eskamani said.

Worrell is the second state attorney to be ousted by DeSantis in a year, with Hillsborough County prosecutor Andrew Warren being suspended in August 2022 after pledging to not pursue abortion cases. Critics of the governor have accused him of a power grab against progressive prosecutors in Florida’s cities.

Others have also expressed concern at the creation of a committee exploring the possibility of consolidating judicial districts, which Democrats fear will dilute their voting power in urban districts. Last month, state attorneys, public defenders and lawmakers from around the state unanimously spoke out against the proposal.

“There were probably over 100 people that spoke, and not one person said that this was a good idea,” state Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis said. “So if for whatever reason this happens, just know it’s not the will of the people.”

Worrell is gearing up to file a lawsuit pushing back against her suspension. Warren made a similar move in the months following his ouster.

A federal judge agreed the suspension violated Warren’s free speech rights, but ruled he didn’t have the authority to reinstate the state attorney. The Florida Supreme Court rejected Warren’s lawsuit, saying he took too long to file it.