Lawyers for man charged in death of Jassy Correaia make another motion to declare mistrial

Lawyers representing that man charged in the kidnapping death of Jassy Correaia have made another motion to declare a mistrial.

Louis Coleman’s legal team previously argued that prosecutors failed to prove that a kidnapping took place in February of 2019.

Federal prosecutors have maintained that Coleman kidnapped Correia after she and her friends got into a fight at a Boston nightclub.

The medical examiner also seemed to blind-side the defense when the doctor told the jury she did not see any of the injuries on Correia in surveillance video that captured Coleman carrying Correia’s body up to his apartment — alluding that Correia was alive at that point.

The judge has since removed that opinion from the court record. Coleman’s lawyers say that statement has damaged their case.

Coleman is accused of kidnapping and causing the death of Correia, whose body was found days later in Coleman’s trunk during a traffic stop in Delaware.

Closing arguments will likely be made Tuesday. If convicted, Coleman could face life in prison.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW