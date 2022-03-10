Lawyers in Michael Dunn's 2nd-degree murder case are working on a plea deal

BARTOW — Lawyers in former Lakeland city commissioner Michael Dunn's second-degree murder case are working on a plea deal, and a judge announced Thursday that Dunn's plea hearing will be held Friday morning.

Four days before jury selection was scheduled to begin in the trial for Dunn, 51, Circuit Judge Donald Jacobsen said the Thursday motion hearing had been cancelled because lawyers working on a plea deal.

Prosecutors on Thursday were scheduled to address three pending motions. Jacobsen, instead, announced that Dunn's plea hearing will start at 8:30 a.m.

Last year, Jacobsen ruled that Florida's "stand your ground" law could not be applied in the fatal shooting of Christobal Lopez, who was shot by Dunn as he attempted flee after shoplifting a hatchet at Vets Army Navy Surplus in Lakeland, where Dunn worked as general manager.

Last week, the judge excluded two defense experts from testifying in Dunn's trial, which was set to begin Monday.

Video captured on the store’s surveillance cameras showed that Lopez grabbed a hatchet and attempted to conceal it inside his clothes. Dunn confronted Lopez with a Glock pistol and, as Lopez tried to run, Dunn grabbed him and shot him twice in his torso.

Lopez died at the scene. Dunn was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder with a firearm. The judge rejected Dunn's bid to have a second-degree murder charge dismissed.

The Ledger reached out to Dunn's Lawyer, Franklin James Russell, and the State Attorney's Office on Thursday with questions about the Friday plea hearing, but did not receive responses by deadline.

