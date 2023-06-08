Lawyers for Najee Seabrooks family tell Paterson not to destroy records. Here's why

PATERSON — The lawyers representing Najee Seabrooks’ family in an impending wrongful death lawsuit against Paterson have demanded that the city not destroy any possible evidence in the case.

The lawyers sent that demand as part of a formal legal notice about the likely litigation.

“You must immediately take steps to preserve, and not delete or destroy, all physical items, paper documents, and electronic data in any form relating to the Incident,” wrote the team of attorneys from the Pashman Stein Walder Hayden law firm.

“If you are unsure about whether certain items, documents, or data are relevant, you should preserve them,” the family’s lawyers said.

The city received the letter on April 4, according to the time stamp on it, and Paterson Press obtained a copy of the notice this week through a public documents request.

Seabrooks, a 31-year-old street violence intervention worker, was fatally shot by two Paterson police officers inside an apartment on March 3 after an almost five-hour standoff between him and police, an incident that began when he called 911 asking for help in an erratic and possibly drug-induced frenzy and ended in gunfire when he charged at officers wielding a knife.

Seabrooks’ co-workers at the Paterson Healing Collective, a group that helps violence victims, tried to gain access to him during the standoff, but police would not allow them inside, citing safety concerns.

Seabrooks’ death triggered protests by outraged New Jersey activists who questioned why police wearing riot helmets and holding ballistic shields were inside the apartment responding to someone going through a mental health crisis.

Weeks after the fatal shooting, the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office took over the operations of the Paterson Police Department, promising to establish statewide improved policies, procedures and practices for the way cops handle cases involving emotionally disturbed people.

The Attorney General’s Office is investigating the shooting, the standard practice when law enforcement officers in New Jersey fire their weapons. Those probes often take more than a year before the state makes any pronouncements on whether the shootings were justified.

State authorities have made public several hours’ worth of video footage from body cameras worn by some of the police officers who responded to the scene during the Seabrooks standoff. The Attorney General’s Office also released recordings from Seabrooks’ 911 calls.

Paterson Press has filed public records requests with the Attorney General’s Office for documents that go far beyond what the state has released, including all body-camera recordings from the incident, all 911 calls, all police radio transmissions and all written police reports. State officials said they eventually plan to release additional documents and recordings but have not done so yet.

In another high-profile, controversial case, Paterson Press had requested all police radio transmissions for the officers who took Felix DeJesus into custody on Feb. 2, 2022. But city officials said those recordings were erased as part of Paterson’s normal process for disposing of them after 30 days.

The lawyers for Seabrooks’ family are trying to ensure the city doesn’t erase anything connected to his killing.

“Physical items include but are not limited to clothing, alleged contraband or weapons, cell phones, computers, and any other item seized or otherwise within your custody or control relating to the Incident,” the lawyers’ letter said. “Documents include but are not limited to handwritten papers, notes, mail, correspondence, telephone logs, calendars, and other personal or business records.”

The letter also lists 14 types of electronic data that the lawyers said the city should be sure to keep.

The family’s notice of an impending lawsuit does not address any specific details of the incident, nor does it say exactly what the family believes the officers did improperly to cause Seabrooks’ death.

Activists have asserted during City Council meetings and protests and on social media that Seabrooks would still be alive if the police allowed his Healing Collective colleagues to speak to him inside the apartment. Activists said the police response escalated tensions in the apartment, instead of defusing the situation.

