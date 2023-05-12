Lawyers offer conflicting explanations for barbershop shooting

May 11—Lawyers and witnesses had given parallel accounts to explain the events leading up to Darrin Bacchus' fatal shooting of Landon Aufleger.

But their explanations diverged Thursday when the case agent, Stillwater Police Detective Sherae Lejeuene, gave testimony about surveillance footage that captured the incident in a limited capacity. The footage is from the Git 'n Gallup across Main Street from Headliners Barbershop, and the full incident is not in view.

In an interview Lejeune conducted with Bacchus the morning after the shooting that was presented to the jury, the defendant maintained his position that he stood behind Aufleger's car and fired his weapon only when it was moving toward him in reverse.

Lejeune said that is not consistent with the evidence gathered throughout the investigation. Photographs of the car show at least one bullet entry point on the passenger side door.

"(The shots were) angled from the broadside of the passenger side ... and then going to the rear around the right quarter panel all the way to the back trunk," Lejeune said.

Defense attorney Andrew Casey said seven distinct gunshots were heard through dashcam footage, but only six shell casings were found at the scene.

Previous witnesses said it was hard to know if Aufleger fired a shot from the weapon found in his car or not because his body was washed before a gunshot residue test could be effectively administered.

But Lejeune said a seventh shell casing was not found in the car after a thorough search.

The State rested its case at the end of the day, and Casey said he anticipates the trial coming to an end Friday.

Casey said he will call three witnesses to the stand, and two of them — Khalil Dickerson and Brandon Stokes — are expected to exercise their Fifth Amendment rights to protect against self-incrimination. A source told the News Press Bacchus himself may testify before the jury and be subject to cross-examination.

Other witnesses had reported Dickerson and Stokes as two of the alleged assailants who attacked Bacchus before the shooting. Dickerson had an interview with police, but testimony from multiple officers revealed that Dickerson's interview and up to six months worth of all police interviews were lost due to a server malfunction.

The interviews with Bacchus and a few other witnesses were preserved because some detectives exported them into evidence.