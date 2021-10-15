Lawyers: Parkland school shooter to plead guilty to massacre. He still faces death penalty

Defense lawyers for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz indicated Friday that he will plead guilty to massacring 17 people at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High, paving the way for a jury to consider whether he should be executed for his crimes.

The Broward Public Defender’s Office, at a hearing on Friday, said Cruz would change his plea next Wednesday. He appeared in court Friday to plead guilty to a separate case in which he allegedly battered a jail guard.

Cruz, 23, is charged with murdering 17 students and staff members, and wounding 17, in what was the deadliest school shooting in Florida history. The change of plea would spare survivors, relatives of the dead and the public from the trauma of a public trial to decide whether Cruz actually committed the crime.

Still, a jury of 12 people would be asked to listen to facts about the murders, Cruz’s tumultuous upbringing and his mental health in deciding whether he deserves to be executed or stay in prison for life. Under Florida law, a jury must be unanimous in meting out death as punishment.

It was on Feb. 14, 2018 that Cruz wielded an assault-style rifle and rampaged through one school building, gunning down students and staff members.

The shocking massacre sparked a wave of student activism, renewed political tension over gun control and forced the normally firearm-friendly Florida Legislature to pass a law tightening access to the weapons. The shooting also raised tough questions about whether the Broward school district did enough to protect fellow students from Cruz, who has a long history of fights, threats toward students and a bizarre fixation on weapons and Nazi imagery.

The mass shooting was never a whodunit — Cruz was a former student at the school, identified by witnesses who knew him and captured blocks away within hours of the massacre. He also confessed, detectives said.

The investigation revealed Cruz’s plan was well-orchestrated. Cruz made cellphone videos detailing his plans, took an Uber to the school and methodically went up and down the halls mowing down students and staff with an AR-15. Cruz, a former student with a long history of violence toward animals and threats of violence against other young people, also confessed to the murders, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Within days of the murders, the Broward Public Defender’s Office said Cruz would plead guilty in exchange for life in prison. The Broward State Attorney’s Office had forged ahead in seeking the death penalty.