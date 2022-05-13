Lawyers plan suit against Lufthansa over Jewish passengers

The Associated Press
·1 min read

Lawyers for 26 passengers said Friday they told Lufthansa that they will sue the German airline for refusing to let members of a large group of Orthodox Jewish passengers board a plane after some had refused to wear masks on an earlier flight.

The lawyers from the American Center for Law & Justice, a conservative advocacy group based in Washington, D.C., said in a letter dated Thursday to Lufthansa's CEO that the passengers were victims of an “unconscionable antisemitic incident” on May 4 in Frankfurt.

The lawyers said they will detail the passengers' “legal claims and demands” against Lufthansa next week. The letter was signed by five officials of the legal center, including its chief counsel, Jay Sekulow, a member of former President Donald Trump's legal team during his first impeachment trial.

Lufthansa apologized for the incident on Tuesday, saying it has “zero tolerance for racism, antisemitism and discrimination of any type.” The airline said it was reviewing the incident.

A group of passengers flew from New York to Frankfurt, where they planned to connect to a flight to Budapest. Some had allegedly refused to comply with rules requiring face masks, and Lufthansa staffers blocked passengers who appeared to be Jewish because they were wearing skull caps or had sidelocks, according to German media accounts.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Do spam bots really comprise under 5% of Twitter users? Elon Musk wants to know

    Since 2013, Twitter has downplayed the spread of fake accounts on its platform, holding that "false or spam" accounts make up less than 5% of its user base even as independent researchers said the number could be three times higher. That discrepancy could now affect the outcome of Elon Musk's $44 billion cash deal after the billionaire tweeted on Friday that the takeover bid was "temporarily on hold" while he sought information about the number of phony Twitter accounts. While this may be little more than a negotiating tactic by Musk, what is clear is that almost nothing is certain when it comes to how these accounts are defined or dispensed with, according to current employees and independent social media researchers.

  • Twitter Deal ‘Temporarily on Hold,’ Says Elon Musk

    Billionaire Elon Musk’s plans to buy social media platform Twitter are on hold for now, he said on Friday. “Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users,” Musk posted on Twitter and later said that he is “Still committed to acquisition.” Still committed […]

  • Van driver was fighting school officer at Dreyfoos when city police arrived, shot him dead

    The van crash and shooting took place at about noon Friday at Dreyfoos School of the Arts in West Palm Beach. Students and faculty are safe.

  • 'We are on a code red .. its real. I love you': Dad rushes to Dreyfoos after daughter's text

    A father drops his groceries in the store after getting a frantic text from his 16-year-old daughter during shooting at Dreyfoos School of the Arts.

  • Man accused of attacking, raping child in sugar-cane field near Thibodaux

    A suspect was arrested after authorities said he attacked and raped a 13-year-old girl last year near Thibodaux.

  • French Open 2022: Times, dates, draws, rankings, TV channel

    The 2022 French Open will pit some of the biggest stars in tennis against each other for two weeks beginning Sunday, May 22.

  • House subpoenas its own, grave new norm after Jan. 6 attack

    The Jan. 6 committee’s remarkable decision to subpoena House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and other congressional Republicans over the deadly insurrection at the Capitol is as rare as the deadly riot itself, deepening the acrimony and distrust among lawmakers and raising questions about what comes next. The outcome is certain to reverberate beyond the immediate investigation of Donald Trump’s unfounded efforts to overturn Joe Biden’s presidential election victory. Fuming Republicans vow to use the same tools, weaponizing congressional subpoena powers if they wrest control of the House in November's midterm elections to go after Democrats, even at the highest levels in Congress.

  • 18 Affordable Ways To Upgrade Your Home With Products From the Dollar Store

    With the cost of supplies still soaring due to the pandemic, and inflation continuing to blow up prices on everything from groceries to electricity, saving money is getting increasingly difficult....

  • Texas’ social media law is what real censorship looks like

    Elon Musk has preached free speech on Twitter, but now he's looking at a real threat to free speech.

  • How actress Angela Featherstone's painful childhood inspired her mission to help others transition out of foster care

    Actress Angela Featherstone shares her experiences in foster care and how she's helping young adults transitioning out of the system with her non-profit, Fostering Care.

  • How Life Became a ‘Living Hell’ for the Woman Who Found Camping Couple’s Corpses

    FacebookThe woman who last summer discovered the bodies of a newlywed couple in Moab, Utah says that police told her recently they had begun to doubt her story—until Wednesday night, when authorities publicly identified someone else as a suspect.In the meantime, Cindy Sue Hunter lived in constant dread of being framed for something she didn’t do, and became a pariah in her neighborhood, she told The Daily Beast on Thursday.Hunter, 64, found the remains of Kylen Schulte, 24, and Crystal Beck, 38,

  • ‘I questioned why children were being encouraged to transition – and it cost me my dream career’

    James Esses turned 30 this week and has been doing a lot of reflecting. Last year, he was ejected from his psychotherapist training course – three years in – for openly discussing his fears that young children expressing discomfort in their bodies were being actively encouraged to transition; weeks later, Childline removed him from his volunteer role as a counsellor on the same grounds. After racking up more than 1,000 hours at the charity over the course of five years, attending one night a wee

  • Audio Leaks Show White Supremacists Plotting ‘Blackmail’ of Girlfriends

    Anna Moneymaker/GettyA massive new leak from the white supremacist group Patriot Front reveals how members seek to normalize their extreme message even as they try to avoid outside scrutiny.The leaks, published by the media nonprofit Unicorn Riot, contain more than 17 hours of conversations from inside Patriot Front as it recruited members and refined its tactics late last year. A white supremacist group with origins in 2017’s deadly Unite The Right rally, Patriot Front has vied for national att

  • Alex Jones Screams At Viewers To Buy His Products, Tells Them It's 'Life And Death'

    The Infowars host, who has lined his pockets by spreading fear and lies, said, "If you don’t support us, you’re helping the enemy."

  • Police: Man struck woman with truck, dragged body 8 miles

    Police in central California were searching for the driver of a pickup truck that struck a woman walking her dog Friday and kept going, dragging her more than 8 miles (13 kilometers) to a hotel parking lot, where she was found dead. The 29-year-old woman was pushing a shopping cart and had her dog on a leash when she was hit by a gray or silver pickup truck at the intersection of Herndon and Millburn in Fresno, said Fresno Police Lt. Bill Dooley. The man kept driving with the woman trapped under his truck and stopped at a hotel, where he parked in the parking lot, got out of the pickup truck and went to the lobby to ask for a room, Dooley said.

  • Chinese Puerto Rican TikToker goes viral for explaining multicultural identity

    As the only student of Asian descent at her high school in Puerto Rico, Keishla He was used to sticking out.

  • BYU’s “Black Menaces” Are Quizzing Fellow Students About Their Problematic Opinions

    “It was just shocking that he said it to my face as a Black person.”View Entire Post ›

  • Captured Inmate Casey White Distraught Over Prison Guard Lover’s Death, Mom Says

    Lauderdale County Sheriff's OfficeThe convicted felon whose time on the run ended with his prison-guard girlfriend shooting herself in the head on Monday night was distraught by the death of his lover, his mother said.Casey White, 38, escaped jail with the former assistant director of corrections Vicki White late last month. The two spent 11 days together on the run from authorities until a police chase ended with Vicki fatally shooting herself.White’s mother, Connie Moore, told the Daily Mail t

  • 40 years later, newly formed cold case squad finds Fort Benning Army private’s killer

    Rene Blackmore, 20, was an Army private at Fort Benning when she disappeared in 1982. Days later her body was found. Her killer was not -- until now.

  • Police report: Student threw ‘boiling hot’ water at teacher’s face but Boston school didn’t call 911

    A Boston Public Schools teacher was hospitalized after a student threw “boiling hot” ramen-noodle water on her face and the school’s principal wouldn’t call 911, according to a police report.