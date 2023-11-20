Lawyers retained in Tucker leak investigation have billed MSU $78K

EAST LANSING — Michigan State University has been billed nearly $80,000 by a law firm to represent someone in the leak inquiry tied to the Mel Tucker sexual harassment case but refuses to say who.

The legal work by three attorneys at the law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan began Sept. 12, according to an invoice provided through a public records request. That was two days after the first public revelation of the Tucker investigation in a USA Today story and a day before the first public call for a leak investigation by someone at the university, Trustee Diane Byrum.

Four days after Quinn Emanuel began its work, the university announced it would investigate the leak, and hired the law firm Jones Day to conduct the inquiry. The State Journal has submitted public records requests to the university for Jones Day invoices but has yet to receive them.

Byrum sought an investigation by the school into how the name of Brenda Tracy, the woman who filed a sexual harassment complaint against Tucker, was leaked to reporters. By the time Byrum called for the investigation, the Quinn Emanuel attorneys had already done a combined nine hours of work and billed MSU $12,392. The amount has since grown substantially, and now totals at least $78,204.

Messages left with seven of the eight MSU trustees on Saturday were not returned. Trustee Brianna Scott is the only trustee who responded to an interview request. She texted the reporter but did not respond to a second interview request texted back.

The university provided the invoice for the Quinn Jones legal work but redacted who was being represented by attorneys and descriptions of work performed. The university's Freedom of Information Act office cited a privacy exemption, as well as attorney-client privilege and attorney work-product exemptions.

On Friday, MSU spokesperson Emily Guerrant declined to say who at the university is being represented by Quinn Emanuel in relation to the leak investigation. She also declined to identify the person's role at the university or whether the school is paying for anyone else to utilize outside counsel.

Guerrant also declined to comment on the cost already billed by Quinn Emanuel or the hourly rates charged by its attorneys.

Other invoices provided in the records request from Quinn Emanuel, related to the lawsuit from former business school dean Sanjay Gupta, did not redact any information about who the invoice was addressed to or any details from the nature of the representation.

What the attorneys billed the school

Crystal Nix-Hines, a partner at Quinn Emanuel, is charging $1,865 per hour and billed MSU for 10.3 hours in September, totaling $19,209, according to the invoice.

JP Kernisan, also a partner, is charging $1,590 per hour and billed for 30 hours, totaling $47,700.

And Korey Silas, an associate, is charging $990 per hour and billed for 11.4 hours, for a total cost of $11,286.

The $78,204 invoice also includes a $9 expense listed only as "word processing."

Nix-Hines, who also worked on the Gupta lawsuit, billed MSU a lower rate in that case: $1,585 per hour. The other three attorneys on that invoice charged between $930 and $1,224 per hour.

The rates billed to represent the person in the Tucker case far exceed the 95th percentile of hourly rates charged by Michigan attorneys, according to the 2023 Economics of Law Survey from the State Bar of Michigan.

According to the State Bar survey, the 95th percentile of hourly rates for partners at a law firm is $730 or $700, depending on whether they're also an equity partner. The rates charged by Nix-Hines and Kernisan are more than double that high end.

The 95th percentile for associate hourly rates is $500, about half of what Silas billed for each hour.

How the school reached this point

MSU suspended Tucker without pay the day a USA Today story outlining Tracy's sexual harassment claims was published and, on Sept. 27, about two weeks later, fired him for cause.

Tucker has denied any wrongdoing and said he and Tracy had a consensual, intimate relationship. He's also taken steps to file a lawsuit over his termination. According to his contract, signed in 2021, he was owed about $80 million in guaranteed money at the time he was fired.

In October, the MSU hearing officer hired to adjudicate the sexual harassment proceeding issued a 73-page report that found Tucker responsible for violating the school's sexual harassment policy.

The investigation into the leak of Tracy's name remains ongoing.

Contact reporter Matt Mencarini at 517-377-1026 or mjmencarini@lsj.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @MattMencarini.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: MSU won't say whose legal bill is more than $78K in Tucker leak probe