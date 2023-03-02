Lawyers to seek bond for Volusia County woman accused of killing terminally husband

A 76-year-old woman accused of shooting and killing her terminally ill husband in a Volusia County hospital is scheduled to return to court Thursday.

Deputies said Ellen Gilland shot and killed her husband inside of AdventHealth Daytona Beach hospital in January.

Gilland was facing a first-degree murder charge. However, a grand jury indicted her last week on a charge of assisting self-murder instead.

Her attorneys are planning to ask a judge to set a bond.

