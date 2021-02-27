Lawyers seek dismissal in coat thefts

Feb. 26—DANVERS — Lawyers for three of the five people charged in a flash mob-style robbery at a high-end clothing store in 2019 will ask a judge to dismiss robbery charges against their clients, citing a lack of evidence.

The three were part of a group that allegedly showed up at Giblee's on Route 114 in Danvers on the morning of Dec. 26, 2019. Police say they were targeting the store's pricey Canada Goose coats, which retail for upward of $1,000.

Charged in the case are Bryon Vaughn, 24, and Mekeda McKenzie, 20, of Dorchester; Kashawnii Roumo-O'Brien, 21, and Lynasja Trimble, 21, of Mattapan; and Adriana James, 24, of Jamaica Plain. All were charged with two counts of unarmed robbery of a person 60 or older and attempting to commit a crime, and three counts of assault and battery on a person 60 or older. McKenzie and James, who allegedly took coats out of the store, were also charged with larceny of property valued at $1,200 or more.

James and Trimble allegedly assaulted two employees during the incident, which escalated the case from a shoplifting to a robbery.

But lawyers for the other defendants are asking the court to dismiss charges against their clients.

Vaughn's lawyer, Patrick Regan, filed a motion Friday seeking to dismiss charges based on insufficient evidence. McKenzie's lawyer, Jeff Sweeney, said he will be filing a similar motion. Roumo-O'Brien's attorney, Mark Dewan, said he may also join in the motion. A hearing is scheduled for May 14.

The case garnered extensive attention after the store released surveillance video showing the incident —the third theft of Canada Goose coats that season, the store's owner said at the time.

