Lawyers: Sex abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew settled
- Prince Andrew, Duke of YorkSecond son and third child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh (born 1960)
- Virginia GiuffreAlleged victim of the underage sex trafficking ring operated by Jeffrey Epstein
A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit accusing Prince Andrew of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 years old. The prince will make a substantial donation to the charity of his accuser and says he never intended to malign her character, according to a court filing Tuesday.