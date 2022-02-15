Lawyers: Sex abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew settled

A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit accusing Prince Andrew of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 years old. The prince will make a substantial donation to the charity of his accuser and says he never intended to malign her character, according to a court filing Tuesday.

