Lawyers: Sex abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew settled

A leak site says it has received a cache of information, including about donors to the Ottawa truckers' Freedom Convoy protest, after fundraising site GiveSendGo was targeted by hackers overnight. The page also contained a link to a file containing tens of thousands of records of what was described as "raw donation data" about those who donated to the Freedom Convoy. The breach is separate from an earlier security lapse, in which GiveSendGo left exposed to the internet an Amazon-hosted S3 bucket storing over a thousand identity documents, according to journalist Mikael Thalen, who first reported the data breach overnight.