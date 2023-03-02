Lawyers on Shanquella Robinson case say the White House must act

Prominent civil rights activists and lawyers from around the country are meeting in Washington, D.C. on Friday to demand diplomatic intervention by President Joe Biden and the U.S. Department of State in the case of Shanquella Robinson.

Robinson, 25, a Charlotte native, died 125 days ago in Cabo, Mexico while on a trip with six other people. Conflicting reports from these six individuals, Cabo Police, and her death certificate have raised suspicions about how she died and whether or not she was killed.

Since her death, Mexican authorities have issued an arrest warrant for one of her traveling companions, the FBI is investigating, and her story has gone viral.

Among those speaking at the meeting in D.C. are the family’s attorney, Sue-Ann Robinson, and her co-counsel Benjamin Crump — the two have covered a number of high profile corruption and police misconduct cases across the country. Crump has represented the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and is currently representing the family of Tyre Nichols.

The meeting will take place at 10:30 a.m. at Crump’s office: 633 Pennsylvania Avenue NW on the second floor.

The legal and political issues surrounding the case make it unclear how officials in the U.S. will proceed with an investigation and possible extradition of a suspect to Mexico. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the process is typically a very long one — particularly the phase of surrender or extradition of a suspect to a foreign country.

The Charlotte community has held two rallies, a funeral, and a birthday memorial for Robinson. On Friday, Robinson’s family, attorneys, and national activists will meet in D.C. to call for justice in her case.

Ahead of the meeting U.S. Rep. Alma Adams office released the following statement:

“My prayers continue to be with the family of Shanquella Robinson and all of those who loved her. No family deserves to suffer this tragedy, and Shanquella deserves justice. As with all cases involving constituents, our Congressional Office is ready to assist with federal agencies in any way we are allowed under the law.”

At the most recent rally in Charlotte, community members mailed more than a hundred letters to U.S. and Mexican authorities calling on them to take action in Robinson’s case.