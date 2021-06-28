Lawyers for ‘Smallville’ star Allison Mack say she deserves no prison time after cooperating with the investigation into the NXIVM sex cult

Allison Mack leaves Brooklyn federal court in New York, Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Ahead of Allison Mack's sentence, her lawyers are arguing for no time in prison.

Mack was arrested in 2018 and has since cooperated with the government's investigation into sex cult NXIVM, they said in a recent court filing.

She already has to face home confinement, a "tarnished reputation," and a felony conviction, they argued.

Lawyers for former "Smallville" star Allison Mack said in court documents filed ahead of her sentencing that she has suffered enough and should not have to go to prison.

Prosecutors alleged Mack, who pleaded guilty to racketeering charges in April 2019, was part of an effort to lure women to join NXIVM to act as sex slaves for its leader, Keith Raniere. Mack admitted to holding for ransom private information about and images of two women if they didn't comply.

But since then, Mack has dutifully cooperated with and furthered the government's investigation into sex cult NXIVM, her lawyers, William F. McGovern and Sean S. Buckley, argued.

Mack's cooperation resulted in "crucial" evidence that otherwise "would likely not have come to light," her lawyers said. She flew from New York to California for meetings with prosecutors and submitted all "relevant documents," the filing says. She also turned over a "critically important" recording that helped implicate Raniere. Last year, Raniere was sentenced to 120 years in prison after being convicted on seven counts, including sex trafficking and forced labor conspiracy.

She made "made good faith attempts at cooperation and to aid the Government in its prosecution of Raniere," they argued.

The two lawyers acknowledged that "it took time" for Mack to realize her involvement with NXIVM and the harm its caused her and other women. They also said Mack "recognizes that her subsequent cooperation with the Government could have been even more substantial had it started sooner."

Still, they say, Mack's actions do not warrant a sentence that involves time in prison.

Between mandated home confinement, a "tarnished reputation," and a felony conviction, Mack has suffered enough, defense lawyers argue.

"She was hounded and publicly humiliated by the media," Mack's mother said, according to the court filing. "The shame she felt was crushing her soul."

Since her arrest in 2018, Mack has also faced "severe restrictions on communication with the outside world" and "physical and emotional scars from her twelve years serving Raniere," the lawyers said.

"The question of what punishment is appropriate in any given case ought to take into consideration the extent to which Ms. Mack has already been punished," they wrote. "We respectfully submit that a sentence of incarceration is not necessary to promote the interests of respect for law and retributive justice."

Since her arrest, Mack has been attending psychotherapy "to unpack the trauma she suffered, and inflicted, in an attempt to create a foundation on which to build a new life." She's also in the middle of obtaining a bachelor's degree from the University of California, Berkeley, the filing says.

The lawyers also argue that Mack is a first-time offender, a fact they said indicates she's "statistically less likely to reoffend."

Mack has apologized for her role in the sex cult, calling it the "greatest regret" of her life. She's scheduled to be sentenced on June 30.

