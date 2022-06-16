Lawyers: Smithers could face fed charges

Jun. 16—CATLETTSBURG — Jonathan Lee Smithers, the man accused of shooting Officer Tommy Robinson in the neck early last month, could be facing federal charges soon.

At a pretrial hearing in Boyd Circuit Court — where he faces a child sexual abuse material case and a shoplifting case — Public Defender Brian Hewlett said he's awaiting a a federal indictment in relation to the child sexual abuse material case.

He also noted that there could be federal charges in a companion case, presumably the Robinson shooting.

Assistant Boyd County Commonwealth's Attorney Christina Smith said if the child sexual abuse case goes federal, the shoplifting case would stay in state court.

Judge John Vincent set a new pretrial date for Aug. 18, to see what the federal authorities wind up doing.

Smithers is set for a preliminary hearing on Monday in Greenup County District Court, in connection with the shooting of Officer Robinson.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com