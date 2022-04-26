Lawyers start jury selection in Club Blu mass shooting trial

Jury selection began Tuesday in the 2016 Club Blu mass shooting that killed two and injured 14.

Kierra Russ, now 24 of Lehigh Acres, faces two counts of second-degree murder and a count of conspiracy, and is the first of five people charged in the June 24, 2016, melee.

The trial is in Circuit Judge Nicholas Thompson's courtroom in downtown Fort Myers. Attorney Douglas Molloy is representing Russ.

Officials expect to the trial to last as long as two weeks.

As the club emptied late July 24, 2016, the shooters' bullets found Stef'an Strawder, 18, and Sean Archilles, 14, killing them in the parking lot, Fort Myers police incident reports show.

The 14 others were injured with varying degrees of wounds.

After years of intense investigation Fort Myers police arrested five people Dec. 9, 2020, they believe conspired and carried out the shooting: Russ, Demetrius O’Neal of Fort Myers, Derrick Leon Church of Fort Myers, Tajze Akir Battle of Fort Myers, and Don Dontrill Loggins of Lehigh Acres.

The trial for the other four has not been set.

